"We smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage" - Virat Kohli pays tribute to armed forces on India's 79th Independence Day

Former India captain Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story on the occasion of Independence Day on Friday, August 15. The 36-year-old shared a picture dedicated to India’s armed forces with the tricolor in the background. The senior batter used the national song of India, Vande Mataram’s instrumental version sung by Raghav Sachar.

Kohli also shared a message to express his gratitude for honoring the sacrifices of our heroes on India's 79th Independence Day. He wrote:

“Today, we smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage. We salute and honor the sacrifices of our heroes on this joyous Independence Day. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day.”

Take a look at the Instagram story below:

Virat Kohli's latest Instagram story. [Pic credits: @virat.kohli on Instragram]

Like the armed forces, Virat Kohli has been one of India’s biggest warriors on the cricket field. The Delhi batter has delivered for the country on multiple occasions. He stood tall when the Men in Blue needed him the most in the 2024 T20 World Cup, helping the team end their ICC trophy drought after 11 years. He then won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy within 12 months.

“We are forever indebted to our heroes” – Virat Kohli recently lauded the armed forces for their bravery amid tensions between India and Pakistan

Virat Kohli recently thanked our armed forces for standing tall during the tensions between India and Pakistan amid the IPL this year. The post came after the T20 league got suspended for one week. Back then, he wrote on his Instagram story (via The Times of India):

"We stand in solidarity with and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation. JAI HIND."

Kohli has retired from T20Is and Tests. He’ll next be seen in action in a three-match ODI series in Australia later this year. Earlier this year, he won his maiden IPL trophy with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash.

