"We stopped feeling normal" - KL Rahul on the adverse effects of bubble fatigue in modern-day cricket

Team India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul shed light on the problems that arose following persistent bio-bubbles. Modern-day cricket has been confined to bio-secure bubbles due to the constant threat posed by COVID-19.

The 29-year-old was last seen in the home series against West Indies. Rahul suffered a hamstring strain on his left leg in the second ODI in Ahmedabad. He was ruled out of the subsequent T20Is as well as the home series against Sri Lanka.

Opining that the ODI series against South Africa and West Indies got to him mentally, KL Rahul said on ‘Red Bull Cricket’ on the Clubhouse app:

“I was quite okay initially, but I think the last series and the West Indies series at home really got to me. It became very difficult for me to keep myself motivated.”

He added:

“The first few bubbles I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, ‘Where else can I be? What else can I do?’ Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself.”

Rahul led the Indian side for the first time against South Africa in the absence of Rohit Sharma. However, he endured a 3-0 whitewash in his very first assignment as captain.

Following the injury, the wicket-keeper reported to the NCA to complete his rehabilitation. He joined the Lucknow Super Giants camp ahead of IPL 2022 after recovering from his injury. Terming the last few months as difficult, Rahul said:

“I kept pushing myself that way. But the last couple of months were very difficult. Shreyas and me were chatting about how it’s getting more difficult especially when your families can’t come and be with you.”

He went on to add:

“You need your family, your friends to just feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake-up, go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult.”

On the field, the Team India vice-captain has evolved to become an all-format player. Having cemented his spot at the top of the order, KL Rahul has a crucial role to play, especially with the ICC events around the corner.

"The quarantines got the players together" - KL Rahul on the perks of bio-bubbles

Despite handing a toll to the player's mental health, Rahul spoke about how bio-bubbles have helped in team bonding. Constant quarantines have gone on to improve communication levels and forge deeper friendships. He said:

“The good thing was the bubble, the quarantines got the players together, we got to know each other better. I have gotten to know the players I have been with for 4-5 years better on a personal level and formed a much deeper friendship.”

He concluded:

“You are constantly improving because you are chatting with your fellow players about the game. That’s all we know to be honest. We only know about cricket.”

KL Rahul will next be seen for the new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022. Appointed as captain, he will lead the side in their first game against the Gujarat Titans on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra