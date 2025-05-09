"We have all the venues": Former international captain gives potential venue option for remainder of IPL 2025

  • home icon
By Shankar
Modified May 09, 2025 17:03 IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that the authorities could consider England as a potential venue to finish the remaining matches of IPL 2025. The 50-year-old said that the country had stadiums ready for IPL matches to be played at. The tournament was suspended for one week on Friday, May 9.

Vaughan also felt that once the tournament was finished, the Indian players could stay back for the five-match Test series, starting in Leeds on June 20.

"I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought ?" Vaughan wrote on X on Friday.
IPL 2025 suspended for one week; BCCI plots revised venues and dates

Earlier on Friday, IPL 2025 was suspended for one week. In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that further updates concerning the new schedule and venues would be announced in due course of time.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," the release read.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were scheduled to take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow on Friday, May 9. It was meant to be the latter's final away fixture of the season before they returned to Bengaluru for two home matches.

At the time of suspension, Gujarat Titans (GT) were perched on top of the points table with 16 points in 11 matches.

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
