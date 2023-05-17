"We will try to finish as high as possible on the points table" - Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Ajit Agarkar

Delhi Capitals' (DC) assistant coach Ajit Agarkar stated that the franchise will not change its approach and will aim to finish “as high as possible on the points table”.

DC have been eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs race. In a disappointing season, they have won only four of their 12 matches so far. Delhi began the edition with five consecutive losses.

On Wednesday, they will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 64 of IPL 2023 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17. Speaking on the eve of the game, Agarkar said that Delhi will play for pride. He commented:

“We won’t change our approach and we will try to finish as high as possible on the points table. We lost too many wickets in a cluster in the last game. We got off to a good start, but we couldn’t finish the match. We’ll look to improve upon this aspect of our batting in our next two games.”

Delhi took on Punjab in their previous game as well. They held the opposition to 167/7, despite Prabhsimran Singh’s hundred. However, their batting floundered, managing only 136/8 in the chase.

On his expectations from the pitch in Dharamsala for Wednesday’s clash, the former India pacer said:

“Dharamsala is a spectacular venue. Hopefully, we’ll get a good batting track which will give the batters a chance to play a bit more freely.”

After the Punjab-Delhi match, Dharamsala will also host the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, May 19.

“Ishant has been really good around the group” - Agarkar

The performance of veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been among the few positives for DC in an otherwise forgettable season. In seven matches, Ishant has claimed eight wickets at an average of 21.25 and an economy rate of 7.73. Praising the fast bowler, Agarkar said:

“Ishant has been really good around the group. The younger bowlers can learn from the way he has conducted himself and prepared for games. He’s been terrific for us this season.”

After the match against Punjab, Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league clash at home.

