“Well done GT on picking him at base price” – Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to Sai Sudharsan’s 96 off 47 balls in IPL 2023 final

Ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded Gujarat Titans (GT) after Sai Sudharsan delivered for the franchise against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the night of the IPL 2023 final. The left-handed batter lit the Narendra Modi Stadium with his explosive knock, scoring 96 off 47 balls at a strike rate of 204.26, including six maximums and eight boundaries.

Sudharsan shared a 64-run partnership with Wriddhiman Saha for the second wicket and an 81-run stand with skipper Hardik Pandya for the third. The Chennai-born batter departed lbw to Matheesha Pathirana after a couple of sixes in the 20th over.

Following the development, Ashwin praised his Tamil Nadu teammate in a special tweet. He wrote:

“Sai Sudarshan from Alwarpet cc to Jolly Rovers cc to Tamil Nadu cricket team took 3 years. Where next? Well done GT on picking him at base price.”

For the uninitiated, Sudharsan was retained by GT for Rs 20 lakh. This came after he scored 145 runs in five games during IPL 2022 campaign as the Titans won the trophy.

In IPL 2023, he has amassed 362 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 141.40, including three half-centuries.

Sudharsan was among the leading run-scorers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He amassed 336 runs in nine innings as Lyca Kovai Kings became joint champions with the Chepauk Super Gillies due to persistent rain.

The southpaw has been impressive in limited first-class (572 runs in seven games, including two tons) and List-A (664 runs in 11 matches, including three centuries).

Sai Sudharsan’s exploits guide GT to 214/4 against CSK in IPL 2023 final

A classy knock from Sai Sudharsan helped the defending champions GT post 214/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 54 (39), 39 (20), and 21 (12), respectively.

For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/44. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja settled for one wicket apiece.

