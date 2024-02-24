"Well paid Ambani"- Top 10 funny memes as Mumbai Indians edge out Delhi Capitals in an epic thriller in 1st match of WPL 2024

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) got off to a winning start in the Women's Premiere League (WPL) 2024. They beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets on Friday (February 23) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and expressed a desire to chase due to the dew factor. Alice Capsey (75) led the charge for DC in the batting department with a brilliant half-century and helped her side reach a decent total of 171/5 in 20 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues (42), Meg Lanning (31), and Marizanne Kapp (16) supported her with handy contributions.

In response, MI got off to a poor start as opener Hayley Matthews departed for a two-ball duck. Nat Sciver-Brunt hit a couple of boundaries and tried to inject some momentum into the innings but could not last longer at the crease.

Yastika Bhatia (57) and Harmanpreet Kaur (55) hit half-centuries and laid down the platform for Mumbai in the chase. Delhi bowlers picked up wickets in the end and made things interesting. With five runs required off the final ball, S Sajana hit a six to seal the game for Mumbai Indians.

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Friday night. They expressed their reactions to the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Sajana gave us a solid start to the tournament"- Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur after win vs Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024

At the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the win and said:

"Happy where we ended, we started from that momentum only. Happy with how we played, we played very positively. I would like to give credit to one of my batting coaches - Himanshu bhaiya. When I came back after the Australia series, I was not feeling well, but he made me practice hard and help me gain my confidence back."

On her personal batting form, Harmanpreet continued:

"I didn't play the domestic tournament, I wanted to take a break and feel okay, mentally as well, sometimes you feel mentally fatigued having played too much cricket. That break helped me really well. Wicket looked really friendly while batting, I thought if we could take the game deep, we can win. Sajana gave us a solid start to the tournament."

RCB and UP Warriors will square off in the second match of WPL 2023 on Saturday at the same venue.

