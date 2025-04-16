"Well played, Baapu" - Fans react to Axar Patel's 14-ball 34 in DC vs RR IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel led by example in their IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16. The left-handed batter smashed a quickfire 34 runs off 14 balls at a strike rate of 242.86 with the help of two sixes and four boundaries. The southpaw pushed the momentum in favor of his team after a sluggish 63-run partnership off 58 balls between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel.

Axar has been impressive with the bat in IPL 2025, scoring impactful 22, 21, 15 in his previous innings. The 31-year-old will look to continue his heroics this season. He, however, has yet to bag his first wicket this season.

Fans on X lauded Axar Patel for his impressive batting display against the Royals in a crunch situation. One user wrote:

"Well played, delhi capitals were need exact this kind of innings from their captain."

Another user commented:

"Axar Patel changed the momentum towards Delhi Capitals. Well played, Baapu."

A third user added:

"Axar Patel’s quickfire 34 might just be the catalyst for a big total. Smart move at No. 6, proving his value in the finishing role.."

Here are a few more reactions:

Abishek Porel scores 49 as DC set an 189-run target for RR in the IPL 2025 match

A fighting 37-ball 49 from Abishek Porel helped DC post 188/5 against RR in their IPL 2025 outing. His innings comprised one six and five boundaries. Meanwhile, KL Rahul chipped in with 38 off 32 deliveries, hitting two maximums and as many fours. Later, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma contributed unbeaten knocks of 34 (18) and 15 (11), respectively.

Jofra Archer delivered with the ball for the Royals, returning with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana bagged one wicket apiece.

Both DC and RR will look to return to winning ways after losing to the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 12 runs and nine wickets in their previous games, respectively.

Follow the DC vs RR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

