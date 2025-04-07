"What a comeback after retiring out in the last game"- Fans laud Tilak Varma for 29-ball 56 in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Tilak Varma returned to form by scoring a fantastic half-century in the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batting at number five, Varma aggregated 56 runs off 29 deliveries, hitting four fours and four sixes.

Ad

It is pertinent to note that Mumbai Indians retired out Tilak in their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants because of his slow batting. The left-handed batter scored only 25 runs off 23 balls at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in their chase of 204. Since the required run rate was climbing, MI's management decided to retire him.

It looks like the decision to retire out was like a wake-up call for Tilak as he bounced back strongly against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Reacting to his knock, an X user tweeted:

Ad

Trending

"What a comeback after retiring out in the last game, incredible statement."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another X user shared a light-hearted meme of a fictional conversation between Tilak and MI coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Expand Tweet

Ad

An X user questioned if the team management would retire out Tilak again after his half-century against RCB and tweeted:

"Will anyone retire out Tilak today? Tilak has risen above disrespect, he is here to stay, he is the future."

"Tilak Varma could have easily won last game as well"- Fans urge MI management to never doubt left-handed batter

Another die-hard Mumbai Indians fan urged the team management to never think about retiring out Tilak again. He felt that Tilak could have won the previous game as well had he not been called back.

Ad

"Tilak Varma could have easily won last game as well. Never doubt him," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

An RCB fan jokingly tried to remind Tilak that Mahela Jayawardene was the one who retired him and not the Bengaluru-based franchise's management. Here's what they tweeted:

"Tilak Varma it was Mahela who called you back & insulted, not us man."

Tilak has cemented his place in the middle-order of MI with this knock. It will be interesting to see if he can continue in the same vein.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More