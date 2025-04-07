"What a comeback after retiring out in the last game"- Fans laud Tilak Varma for 29-ball 56 in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Tilak Varma returned to form by scoring a fantastic half-century in the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batting at number five, Varma aggregated 56 runs off 29 deliveries, hitting four fours and four sixes.
It is pertinent to note that Mumbai Indians retired out Tilak in their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants because of his slow batting. The left-handed batter scored only 25 runs off 23 balls at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in their chase of 204. Since the required run rate was climbing, MI's management decided to retire him.
It looks like the decision to retire out was like a wake-up call for Tilak as he bounced back strongly against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Reacting to his knock, an X user tweeted:
"What a comeback after retiring out in the last game, incredible statement."
Another X user shared a light-hearted meme of a fictional conversation between Tilak and MI coach Mahela Jayawardene.
An X user questioned if the team management would retire out Tilak again after his half-century against RCB and tweeted:
"Will anyone retire out Tilak today? Tilak has risen above disrespect, he is here to stay, he is the future."
"Tilak Varma could have easily won last game as well"- Fans urge MI management to never doubt left-handed batter
Another die-hard Mumbai Indians fan urged the team management to never think about retiring out Tilak again. He felt that Tilak could have won the previous game as well had he not been called back.
"Tilak Varma could have easily won last game as well. Never doubt him," the fan tweeted.
An RCB fan jokingly tried to remind Tilak that Mahela Jayawardene was the one who retired him and not the Bengaluru-based franchise's management. Here's what they tweeted:
"Tilak Varma it was Mahela who called you back & insulted, not us man."
Tilak has cemented his place in the middle-order of MI with this knock. It will be interesting to see if he can continue in the same vein.
