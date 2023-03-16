"What a guy positive and funny always!!"- Yuvraj Singh meets recuperating Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant 

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently met Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries he suffered in a car accident in December. The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital for treatment and is currently resting at home and recuperating well.

The cricketing fraternity and fans have been extending good wishes for Pant's speedy recovery ever since the accident. Yuvraj Singh did the same in person by visiting Pant at his home.

Yuvraj Singh shared a photograph of himself along with Rishabh Pant via his official Twitter handle. He wished Pant well and mentioned that the duo had a great time hanging out together. He tweeted:

"On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again (soon).was good catching up and having a laugh what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you @RishabhPant17"

"Rishabh Pant has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around" - Delhi Capitals captain David Warner

In the absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals management handed over the reins to David Warner on March 16 for IPL 2023.

After being appointed captain, Warner stated that DC would dearly miss Pant in the upcoming season. He expressed gratitude to the management for giving him the responsibility and was eager to get on the field.

As quoted on the franchise's official website, he said:

"Rishabh Pant has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn't be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can't wait to meet them all, and get cracking!"

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2023 campaign with a clash against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

