'What happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible' - Suresh Raina demands justice for brutal attack by robbers

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vice-captain Suresh Raina took to Twitter to demand justice for his family, who were the victim of a brutal attack by robbers in the Pathankot district of Punjab recently.

The incident, which allegedly took place on the night of 19th August, tragically saw the southpaw's uncle die, while four others were critically injured. Suresh Raina confirmed today that his cousin has also succumbed to injuries from the attack.

The 33-year-old took to Twitter to issue a plea to the concerned authorities, demanding justice for his family.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

"What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support."

"Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes."

Suresh Raina will be sorely missed by CSK in IPL 2020

Suresh Raina will miss an IPL season for the first time in his career

Suresh Raina travelled to the UAE with the rest of the squad, but CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently announced that the batsman is heading back to India due to personal reasons and that he will miss the entirety of IPL 2020.

Advertisement

While the reason behind his sudden withdrawal isn't known, this unfortunate incident and fear of contracting COVID-19 after his teammates tested positive for the widespread disease are reported to be factors in the decision. We at Sportskeeda offer our sympathies to Suresh Raina during this difficult time.

CSK will sorely miss the services of their leading run-scorer, who will miss an edition of the IPL for the first time ever. The 3-time IPL champions are yet to announce a replacement for Suresh Raina.