What happened the last time LSG played against KKR? Exploring Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 54 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday (May 5).

The two teams have locked horns four times since the Super Giants joined the IPL in 2022. LSG lead KKR by 3-1 in the head-to-head tally.

The Knight Riders beat Lucknow by eight wickets in their most recent face-off at Eden Gardens on April 14.

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 161/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The visitors lost two early wickets as Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda departed cheaply. However, captain KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni looked good for 39 (27) and 29 (27), respectively. Nicholas Pooran provided the late flourish, scoring 45 off 32 deliveries in an innings laced with four sixes and two boundaries.

Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for KKR, returning with figures of 3/28, while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Andre Russell bagged one wicket each.

KKR vs LSG scorecard.

In response, the Knight Riders lost Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early as Mohsin Khan struck twice. Philip Salt starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls in an innings comprising three sixes and 14 boundaries. Meanwhile, skipper Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with a run-a-ball 38.

The duo put on a 120-run partnership for the third wicket to take the team past the finish line as the hosts achieved the target with 4.2 overs to spare.

LSG vs KKR scorecard.

Click here to check out the KKR vs LSG scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL match

KKR beat MI by 24 runs in their last IPL game at Wankhede on May 3.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 169 in 19.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thusara starred with the ball for Mumbai, picking up three wickets apiece. Captain Hardik Pandya also bagged two wickets, while Piyush Chawla scalped one.

The visitors were reduced to 57/5 before Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey shared an 83-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Iyer smashed 70 off 52, while Pandey contributed 42 off 31.

In response, Mumbai were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 35) and Tim David (24 off 20) got starts but failed to take the team over the line. The top and middle order failed to deliver.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the pick of the Knight Riders bowlers, finishing with exceptional figures of 4/33. Meanwhile, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy bagged two wickets apiece.

Click here to check out the MI vs KKR full scorecard.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their last IPL game at Ekana on April 30.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai put up 144/7 in 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera top scored with 46 runs off 41, including two sixes and four boundaries. Tim David and Ishan Kishan chipped in with 35*(18) and 32 (36), respectively, to take the team to a respectable total.

Mohsin Khan was the leading wicket-taker for Lucknow, finishing with two scalps, while Marcus Stoinis, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi shared one wicket each.

In response, the Super Giants achieved the target with four balls to spare. Marcus Stoinis scored 62 off 45 in an innings featuring two maximums and seven boundaries. Skipper KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran chipped in in double digits to take the team past the finish line.

Hardik Pandya led from the front for MI, returning with figures of 2/26, while Nuwan Thusara, Gerald Coetzee and Mohammad Nabi scalped one wicket apiece.

Click here to check out the LSG vs MI full scorecard.

