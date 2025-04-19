What happened the last time MI played CSK at the Wankhede Stadium before IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two teams are scheduled to face off on Sunday, April 20.

Ad

These two teams last met in an IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium during the 2024 season. Batting first, CSK put up a challenging total of 206/4 on the board. They were led by crucial half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66*). MS Dhoni also played a solid cameo in the end, smashing an unbeaten 20 off just four balls.

Chasing 207, MI put up a spirited effort but fell short by 20 runs in the end as they were held at 186/6. Opener Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten century, scoring 105 runs off just 63 balls. However, his efforts eventually went in vain as he couldn't take the team over the line.

Ad

Trending

Matheesha Pathirana was the star of the show for CSK, grabbing four wickets and returning with figures of 4/28 from his four overs. He also won the 'Player of the Match' award.

Overall, MI and CSK have played against each other 13 times at this venue. The results have been neck-to-neck, with Mumbai winning seven and Chennai six.

MI keen to avenge loss from earlier IPL 2025 clash against CSK as they meet again at the Wankhede

MI and CSK have already played each other once this season. They played at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in their respective first matches of the ongoing term on March 23.

Ad

In that game, Mumbai batted first and could make only 155/9 from their 20 overs on the back of contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (29), Tilak Varma (31), and Deepak Chahar (28*).

Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets for CSK while Noor Ahmad bagged four. Chennai then scaled down the target in 19.1 overs and won comfortably by four wickets. Rachin Ravindra scored an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls while Ruturaj Gaikwad made a quick-fire 26-ball 53.

Coming into the game at Wankhede, Mumbai have three wins and four defeats from seven games. Meanwhile, Chennai have only two wins and five defeats from their seven games. MI have won their last two games, while CSK have a win and a loss from their previous two matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More