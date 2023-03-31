What is the umpire signal for Impact Player in IPL 2023?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has introduced the "Impact Player" rule in the new season to make the game more exciting. The innovative rule also rules out the impact of the toss and decreases the influence of all-rounders.

The new rule will allow teams to change one of their players in the playing XI in the middle of the game during stipulated time frames. An impact player must be an Indian player if a team has already named four overseas players in their playing XI. The player replaced cannot take any further part in the match.

The "Impact Player" rule will have a captain listing five substitute players in addition to playing XI at the toss. Any one of the five substitute players can be used as an impact player during the game.

However, the most important question that persists is what will be the signal for the "Impact Player" rule? The umpires need to cross their hands above their heads with a clinched fist to signal the new rule.

Tushar Deshpande becomes the first Impact Player of the IPL

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team to use the Impact Player. They introduced fast bowler Tushar Deshpande at the mid-innings break in place of middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu.

At the time of writing, Deshpande had a dismal outing, conceding 29 runs from two overs.

Gujarat Titans (GT) also used the rule in place of the injured Kane Williamson, bringing in left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan. The Kiwi batter suffered an injury while fielding at the boundary and was immediately taken off the field.

Sudharsan, who impressed everyone last year, played a handy knock, scoring 22 off 17 balls, with the help of three boundaries.

Earlier, CSK posted 178/7 in 20 overs, riding on a magnificent 92 off 50 balls from Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The Titans have made a brilliant start to their run chase. They were placed at 127/3 after 14 overs, needing 52 runs off 36 balls, with Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar in the middle.

