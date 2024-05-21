What will happen if today’s KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2024 is a washout?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. KKR topped the league stage of the tournament, with 20 points from 14 matches, winning nine of 14 games. They lost three matches, while two were abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, SRH finished second with 17 points from 14 matches. They won eight games and lost five, while one game produced no result. When the two sides clashed in the first half of IPL 2024, Kolkata registered a close four-run win in a high-scoring match.

Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH holds huge significance because the winner will progress directly to the final, while the loser will take on the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. As the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match at Ahmedabad was washed out, there have been concerns over rain affecting the playoff matches.

As per Clause 13.7.3 in the IPL 2024's Match Playing Conditions, an extra time of 120 minutes will be available to finish a playoff match in case of a delayed or suspended start due to any reason. The league matches had only 60 minutes of extra time available.

Expand Tweet

The rule goes on to add that in case of a delayed match, the provision of 120 minutes will be used first, followed by the time allocated for ‘time outs’ and then the reduction in the innings change interval (if applicable).

Further, in case the match cannot be completed even after the usage of extra time, there may be reserve days (on which an incomplete playoff match shall be completed). If there's no result even on the reserve day, the winner will be decided on the basis of who finished higher in the IPL 2024 league points table.

IPL 2024 Playoffs: Match Playing Conditions in case of a washout

As per clause 16.11 of IPL 2024 match playing conditions, if there's a tie or a no result, a Super Over/ Super Overs will be played first. If the same cannot be completed, the team that finished higher in the league table will be declared the winner of the playoff match.

Expand Tweet

The verbatim explanation of the rule is given below:

16.11: If any of the Final, the Eliminator, Qualifier 1, or Qualifier 2 matches are tied, or there is no result, the following shall apply:

16.11.1 the relevant teams shall compete in a Super Over and if necessary further Super Overs to determine which team is the winner of the match in question; and

16.11.2 if conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner as described in Appendix F then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League table (in accordance with clause 16.10 above) will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback