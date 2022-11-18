"When he was given the captaincy, many had their doubts" - Mohammad Kaif on Hardik Pandya

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is impressed with whatever little leadership skills he has seen of Hardik Pandya. Not long ago, the all-rounder was away from the game and had to work hard to get back to bowling full tilt.

Hardik made a sensational comeback in the IPL 2022 season and also captained the Gujarat Titans to the title in their maiden season. Kaif recalled how many were unsure about the decision to make the all-rounder the captain of the Titans.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Mohammad Kaif explained the qualities of Hardik Pandya that make him a dependable leader. He said:

"I am very excited because I feel he is a good captain. When he was given the captaincy, many had their doubts on whether he will be able to do justice to the role because of his attitude or body language. But the way he captained and batted as well as bowled with calmness under pressure was impressive."

Impressed with Hardik Pandya's bowling changes and field placements: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif also spoke about his experience at the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad, where he watched Hardik Pandya captain his team from close quarters.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Reunion of Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Coach Ashish Nehra in New Zealand. Reunion of Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Coach Ashish Nehra in New Zealand. https://t.co/GLfWIR9o2A

Kaif claimed that the field placements as well as the smart bowling changes spoke volumes about Pandya's game awareness and tactical know-how. On this, he stated:

"I was most impressed with his bowling changes and field placements. I had gone to Ahmedabad to watch the final and I saw how well he set the fields from close. I felt he looked a very sorted captain and also very clear in his gameplan. The dots get connected when you look at him as captain and I also feel he has tactical knowledge."

Hardik will hope to leave a mark with his captaincy in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Poll : 0 votes