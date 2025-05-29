When was the last time RCB reached the final before IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match vs PBKS?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have advanced to an Indian Premier League (IPL) final after nine years. They booked a spot in the IPL 2025 summit clash by securing a dominant eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1. The match took place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.
This will be the first time that RCB will play in a final since the 2016 edition. The Bengaluru-based side suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, in that encounter.
Bengaluru failed to chase down the 209-run target at the home venue and finished as the runners-up of the season. RCB now have another shot at clinching the coveted trophy as they have sealed a spot in the IPL 2025 final.
The ultimate showdown will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3. It will be their fourth final in the league's history. They have previously competed in an IPL final in 2009, 2011, and 2016.
The winner of the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will compete with PBKS in Qualifier 2. The winning side of Qualifier 2 will face RCB in the final.
RCB bowlers ran riot in the crucial IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against PBKS
Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to field first against PBKS on Thursday. The Punjab batters went down without a fight as wickets fell like nine pins. Marcus Stoinis was the sole saving grace with a 26-run knock from 17 balls.
Apart from Stoinis, no other PBKS batters managed to cross the 20-run mark. Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets each, while Yash Dayal claimed two scalps.
Punjab were ultimately bowled out for a paltry score of 101. Bengaluru chased the target comfortably in just 10 overs to claim a thumping eight-wicket victory.
Opener Phil Salt notched up his fourth half-century of the season. The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 56 off 27 deliveries. He struck three maximums and six fours.
