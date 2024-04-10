When is the MI vs CSK El Clasico match in IPL 2024?

Every IPL season, the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is much awaited by fans of both franchises. The Mumbai vs Chennai rivalry in the IPL is undoubtedly the biggest and most fiercely contested one, both on and off the field.

The MI vs CSK clash in the IPL is referred to as the El Clasico of the tournament, inspired by Spain’s most famous football rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid. El Clasico is a Spanish term, which means ‘the classic’. Just like Barcelona and Real Madrid, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is also a classic rivalry.

This season, MI and CSK will meet only once in the league stage. The El Clasico of IPL 2024 will take place at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14. While Chennai Super Kings’ next match will be against Mumbai Indians, MI will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede on April 11 before the El Clasico encounter against Chennai.

Mumbai Indians are languishing in eighth position in the IPL 2024 points table, with one win from four games. They began the tournament with a six-run loss to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Subsequently, they went down to SunRisers Hyderabad by 31 runs in Hyderabad and to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in Mumbai. MI finally opened their account in IPL 2024 with a 29-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede.

Chennai Super Kings are fourth in the points table, with three wins and two losses from five games. They kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai.

Subsequently, CSK hammered Gujarat Titans by 63 runs at home before losing away matches to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs and to SunRisers Hyderabad by six wickets. CSK returned to winning ways with a thumping seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk.

MI vs CSK: What the numbers say?

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have met 36 times in the IPL, with MI winning 20 games and CSK 16.

The two iconic franchises have met in the final on four occasions. Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in the IPL 2010 summit clash at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Following the loss in 2010, MI have been dominant over CSK in IPL finals. They beat their rivals by 23 runs in the 2013 final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and by 41 runs in the 2015 summit clash at the same venue.

Mumbai and Chennai also clashed in the 2019 IPL final in Hyderabad. In a low-scoring contest, MI registered a one-run win in a nail-biting last-ball finish.