“When two keepers are dressed in same” - Parthiv Patel meets MS Dhoni at social event ahead of IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Former Indian wicketkeepers MS Dhoni and Parthiv Patel were recently spotted twinning while posing for a picture at a gathering. The two have played together for India and also in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the years. He used to open the innings with Matthew Hayden for CSK during the initial years of the league and won the IPL trophy in 2010 with Dhoni at the helm.

Parthiv Patel took to his official Instagram handle on Friday and shared a picture of himself in the company of MS Dhoni to give fans a glimpse of their time away from the field. In the photo, the duo could be seen sporting similar outfits while posing with a hearty smile.

Patel captioned the post:

“When two keepers are dressed in same”

"When you look at his eyes, you get scared"- Shikhar Dhawan on MS Dhoni

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently opened up about the leadership qualities of MS Dhoni and his experience while playing under the legendary Indian captain. He opened up that Dhoni had a strong presence, was very relaxed, and was absolutely amazing.

Speaking to ANI, Dhawan stated (via Sports Tak):

"All of them have their own characters and nature. Dhoni is very relaxed. He doesn't talk much. He talks during the meeting. Even before the match, every captain talks. He is very relaxed. Even after the match, he doesn't talk much. So Dhoni bhai's presence was very strong, and of course, when I played under him, he had already become an experienced captain and had achieved so much already."

The southpaw continued:

"He knew in and out about how a team is run and how a player is prepared. No, Dhoni bhai has never... I have never seen him shout. That was his strength. That's what he brings to the table. He is absolutely amazing. But when you look at his eyes, you get scared."

Shikhar Dhawan made his international cricket debut in 2010 when MS Dhoni was captain in an ODI against Australia in Vizag. He played a starring role in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign in 2013 under Dhoni's leadership, with a Player of the Tournament performance.

