"Where is the place?" - Aakash Chopra on why Shashank Singh wasn't picked as a finisher for 2025 Asia Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shashank Singh wasn't picked in the Men in Blue's 2025 Asia Cup squad as there is no vacant place for a finisher. He pointed out that while Rinku Singh might not get a spot in India's playing XI, Shivam Dube might have to bat as low as No. 7.

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from September 9 onwards. The selectors have picked a 15-member Indian squad for the continental event, with Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson being the potential finishers apart from Rinku and Dube.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked why Shashank wasn't picked as a finisher for the Asia Cup.

"It's a good question. His number will come, but it can't come so soon because there is no place. Rinku Singh, as a finisher, will be sitting out currently, and Shivam Dube will probably play at No. 7 if he gets a chance to play. Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma are there. Where is the place?" he responded (1:20).

Chopra added that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter is unlikely to be in India's scheme of things even for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

"As much as I love Shashank Singh, how can he come? He can't come. So that is the story. Shashank will have to wait. I like him, he has got the skills, and it's not like he is a 22 or 25-year-old youngster, but he will have to still wait. Till the T20 World Cup, it's 50-50. I don't think his name can come that easily," he observed.

Shashank Singh has never represented India in international cricket. He fared well as a finisher for PBKS in IPL 2025, scoring 350 runs at a strike rate of 153.50 in 14 innings.

"The Indian team has gone in a very different direction" - Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane's Test future

Ajinkya Rahane hasn't played a Test since July 2023. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked about Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul's future in Tests and T20Is, respectively. As for Rahane, he said (9:45):

"He won't be able to come, it seems like that for now. It seems difficult. I will be very honest. The Indian team has gone in a very different direction. So it doesn't seem like he has a chance."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rahul, much like Shashank Singh, is unlikely to be in India's plans for next year's T20 World Cup.

"He won't be able to come till the World Cup. He too won't be able to come. Again, the Indian team has started going in a very different direction," Chopra observed.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46 in 85 Tests. KL Rahul, who hasn't played a T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup, has aggregated 2,265 runs at a strike rate of 139.12 in 68 T20I innings.

