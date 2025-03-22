“Where in the world would you do this?” - CSK all-rounder reveals training with MS Dhoni at strange hours ahead of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has expressed his fascination with training alongside former skipper MS Dhoni at almost midnight in the build-up to the IPL 2025 season. Curran returns to CSK after spending the last two years with the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The franchise acquired the English all-rounder for ₹2.4 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Curran played for CSK in 2020 and 2021, helping them win the trophy in 2021.

CSK were led by Dhoni when Curran last played for them. The 26-year-old recently opened up about the former skipper's aura. He said (via Sky Sports Cricket's X handle):

"I find it fascinating. You go down to training and the other night I was batting with MS (Dhoni) and Jadeja at 11.30 in the evening. I was thinking 'Where in the world would you do this?' The lights were on and we're just smacking balls everywhere. You have all the local players around the group and they just sit there and watch MS and it's just more the aura of the guy."

Curran added:

"He's so easy to chat with and his calmness and the big moments he has been involved in, but he never seems to panic. I feel like the emotion on his face, he never really shows too much. Even in the hotel now, guys always talk about him leaving his room open and how guys go and play Fifa with him, chat cricket and stuff like that. He obviously can't leave the hotel much because he just gets absolutely mobbed."

The upcoming season will be Curran's sixth in the IPL, having played 59 matches previously. He has scored 883 runs and picked up 58 wickets, featuring for PBKS and CSK.

MS Dhoni set to play his 18th IPL season in the 2025 edition

MS Dhoni will continue to thrill CSK fans, making his 18th IPL appearance this year. The franchise retained their former captain as an 'Uncapped Player' for ₹4 crores ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Despite playing only in the IPL since his international retirement in 2020, Dhoni enjoyed incredible success with the bat last year. The 43-year-old scored 161 runs while being dismissed only three times, with a terrific strike rate of over 220.

Dhoni led CSK to their most recent title run in 2023 before handing over the captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season. The Men in Yellow will begin their 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

