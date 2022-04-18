Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, GT vs CSK - Match 29?

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Chasing 170, Gujarat had lost half their side for 87. However, a stunning counter-attack by David Miller (94* off 51) and a brilliant cameo from stand-in skipper Rashid Khan (40 off 21) lifted GT to a thrilling victory with one ball to spare.

Miller and Rashid added a game-changing 70 for the sixth-wicket. With 48 needed off the last three overs, Rashid slammed Chris Jordan for consecutive sixes with a nonchalance on either side of the wicket. The third ball was creamed through the offside for four and the fourth dragged to deep midwicket for the third six of the over. 25 came off the over as the equation came down to 23 off 12 balls.

Rashid perished on a slower ball from Dwayne Bravo, with Gujarat needing 13 off seven balls. Alzarri Joseph holed out on his first ball, leaving Miller to try and see GT home.

After two dot balls, Miller swung Jordan over the leg side for a six. There was more drama as the left-hander was caught off a high full-toss, which turned out to be a no ball. Miller clipped the free hit to deep square leg for a boundary. Lockie Ferguson ran hard to complete a tight second by putting in a dive at the non-striker’s end as GT pulled off an incredible win on the penultimate delivery.

Earlier, Gujarat got off to a horror start in their chase of 170, losing three wickets for 16 runs in the first four overs. Shubman Gill fell for a golden duck, cutting a length ball from Mukesh Choudhary straight to point.

Vijay Shankar also fell for a duck, attempting another cut against Maheesh Theekshana. The Sri Lankan spinner got one to skid through and Shankar only managed to edge the ball behind the wickets.

Abhinav Manohar (12) was the third GT batter to fall inside the powerplay. He skipped down the wicket to drive Theekshana, but failed to find the elevation and only managed to find the fielder at cover. Gujarat ended the powerplay at 37 for 3. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja put GT in further trouble, having Wriddhiman Saha (11) caught at deep square leg.

Miller kept GT in the hunt by cracking a 28-ball fifty. He was in excellent big-hitting form, especially against the Chennai spinners. He swatted Moeen Ali for a six over long-on and then slammed Jadeja for consecutive sixes. The first was clubbed over long-on and the second swept over square leg. The left-hander brought up his half-century off the next ball, smacking the left-arm spinner past cover for four.

Gujarat’s chances, however, suffered a big blow as Rahul Tewatia (6) failed to read a slower ball from Bravo and sliced one straight up in the air. Miller, however, continued to find the boundaries to keep GT’s hopes alive. Rashid then came in and played the perfect captain’s knock.

Ruturaj Gaikwad finally hits form with 73; CSK post 169 for 5 vs GT

Chennai opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to much-needed form as the franchise put up 169 for 5 after being sent into bat by Gujarat. Gaikwad hammered 73 in 48 balls and featured in a 92-run stand for the third wicket with Ambati Rayudu (46 off 31) to help CSK recover after the early losses of their openers. Skipper Jadeja put the finishing touches on the innings with an unbeaten 22 from 12 balls.

Mohammed Shami again delivered an early breakthrough for GT, who were being led by Rashid in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya. The veteran pacer trapped Robin Uthappa (3) lbw with a full delivery that seamed in. The appeal was not given, but Gujarat used the DRS to overturn the decision.

At the other end, Gaikwad looked to hit his way out of trouble. He skipped down the track and flicked Yash Dayal for a maximum. A boundary followed via a top-edged pull as the Chennai opener enjoyed some luck. Moeen (1) dragged a length ball from Joseph onto his stumps after which another pull from Gaikwad for six saw CSK end the powerplay at 39 for 2.

Rayudu came in and aided Gaikwad in the big-hitting department. Both batters slammed Joseph for one six each in the 11th over. 19 runs came off the 12th over bowled by Dayal, which also saw Gaikwad bring up his maiden fifty of the IPL 2022 season. The impressive stand ended when Rayudu guided a full and wide delivery from Joseph to sweeper cover.

Gaikwad perished to a full toss from Dayal, hitting the ball straight to deep-backward square leg. Gujarat kept things tight after the Chennai’s opener’s dismissal. They needed a good last over. Shivam Dube hit a four and Jadeja two consecutive sixes off Lockie Ferguson to push the batting side towards 170.

IPL 2022, GT vs CSK: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Chennai opener Gaikwad finally registered a big score. He struck five fours and as many sixes in his impressive knock. Rayudu gave him good support with a solid innings. With the ball, Bravo stood out with 3 for 23 while Theekshana claimed 2 for 24.

GT pacer Joseph claimed the wickets of Moeen and Rayudu while Shami was economical with figures of 1 for 20. In the chase, Miller was sensational, striking eight fours and six sixes in his unbeaten 94. Gujarat’s win, however, would not have been possible without Rashid's 21-ball 40, which stunned Chennai.

Miller was the easy choice for Player of the Match due to his magnificent innings.

