Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, LSG vs CSK - Match 7?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Set to chase 211, LSG went hard at the target and eventually got over the winning line in 19.3 overs.

With two overs to go, Chennai held the upper hand as Lucknow needed 34 runs despite having six wickets in hand. However, the decision to give the penultimate over to Shivam Dube backfired as the medium pacer conceded 25 runs. Dube kept bowling length balls and was punished.

After Ayush Badoni began the penultimate over with a six over square leg, Evin Lewis punched the pacer for 4, 4 and 6 to turn the match on its head. The West Indian big-hitter remained unbeaten on 55 off 23, clobbering six fours and three sixes.

With 9 needed off the last over, Mukesh Choudhary started the last over with a couple of wides after which Badoni smacked a maximum over backward square to level the score. He hit the winning runs by hitting a single to the deep midwicket region.

Responding to CSK’s huge total, Lucknow got off to a brisk start, reaching 55 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. Both Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul looked in sublime form. Rahul slapped Mukesh Choudhary for a six over cover and a four over point in the third over. In the next over, De Kock took on Tushar Deshpande and hit three boundaries in four deliveries.

The big hits kept flowing, but CSK could have had De Kock’s wicket on 30. However, Moeen Ali dropped a sitter at extra cover off Dwayne Bravo’s bowling. Rahul also got a life as Tushar Deshpande failed to latch on to a tough chance offered by the LSG skipper off Moeen. He charged after a skier but the ball popped out as he hit the floor.

De Kock brought up his half-century off 34 balls as LSG reached 98 for no loss at the halfway stage. The opening partnership was finally broken when Rahul top-edged a pull off Dwaine Pretorius and was smartly caught at short fine leg. Manish Pandey (5) tried to take on Tushar Deshpande but ended up getting caught at mid-off.

LSG lost momentum following the loss of two quick wickets. Trying to break the shackles, De Kock perished for 61, top-edging Pretorius straight up in the air. MS Dhoni called for it and completed the catch calmly. Deepak Hooda (13) holed out looking for a big hit as Bravo became the leading wicket-taker in IPL history.

At that stage, CSK looked set for victory but Lewis dragged the game away from them with some brutal hits.

Uthappa, Dube shine as CSK post 210 for 7 against LSG

Robin Uthappa’s blazing fifty went in vain. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Robin Uthappa smashed 50 in 27 balls while Shivam Dube slammed 49 off 30 as CSK put up an impressive 210 for 7 after being invited to bat by LSG. Apart from Uthappa and Dube, Moeen Ali (35 off 22) and Ambati Rayudu (27 off 20) also came up with handy contributions as Lucknow’s bowlers were constantly under pressure.

Uthappa, opening the batting in place of Devon Conway, gave CSK early momentum by smacking the first two balls of the innings from Avesh Khan for fours. More boundaries came in the next over but Lucknow hit back by running out Ruturaj Gaikwad (1). After a massive lbw appeal against him was turned down, he wanted a quick single but was turned back and caught short by a direct hit from Ravi Bishnoi.

Unaffected by the run-out, Uthappa continued to attack in brutal fashion. He hooked Avesh for a six in the fourth over and dispatched Andrew Tye for four boundaries in the next over, which went for 18. Moeen announced his IPL return by clobbering Krunal Pandya for 4, 6 and 4 as Chennai ended the powerplay at 73 for 1.

Uthappa brought up a 25-ball half-century by flicking Bishnoi for a couple before being trapped leg-before by the leg-spinner with a skidder. Dube came in and ensured that there was no loss of momentum, clubbing Dushmantha Chameera for three boundaries.

There was some respite for LSG as Avesh cleaned up Moeen at the start of the 11th over. However, Dube and Rayudu continued to go after the bowling and added 60 in quick time. The stand was broken when Rayudu missed a slog and was clean bowled by Bishnoi.

Dube’s enterprising knock featured five fours and two sixes. He fell one short of a fifty, caught at wide long-on. Ravindra Jadeja (17* off 19) and MS Dhoni (16* off 6) provided the finishing touches to CSK’s innings.

IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Uthappa got Chennai off to a rollicking start with his rapid fifty. Dube carried on the good work with a stroke-filled 49, while Moeen’s 35 also came at the desired pace. Pretorius was CSK’s best bowler with figures of 2 for 31.

Bishnoi was LSG’s standout bowler. Amid the carnage, he finished with 2 for 24, getting the big scalps of Uthappa and Rayudu. With the bat, De Kock and Rahul set up the chase with a fine partnership. After Lucknow lost their way, Lewis came in and played a match-defining knock.

Lewis was named Player of the Match for his stunning half-century.

Edited by Sai Krishna