"Whoever is coming is playing strongly" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's strength ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 vs PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting as their strength heading into their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He noted that the franchise seems to have resolved all its perceived batting problems in their last league game.
RCB will lock horns with PBKS in the first playoff game of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The three-time IPL runners-up chased down a 228-run target relatively easily in their final league game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow two days ago.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that RCB seem to have found answers for all their batting questions ahead of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, with all their batters showing their might.
"What are Bengaluru's strengths? There seemed to be slight problems. If we had been doing this preview before the last match, we would have been asking who would play at No. 3 or who would play in place of Tim David, whether they would be able to manage, and whether it could happen. Now it seems like it would happen," Chopra said (8:00).
"Suddenly, if you see from No. 1 to No. 7 in batting, some energy has come. They have made up their mind to play differently. Whoever is coming is playing strongly. They are playing off-position. Mayank Agarwal's number is not five or six, but he is batting very well there too," he added.
Aakash Chopra pointed out that no RCB batter has let pressure come on himself or his partner. He added that their approach makes one feel that this team will move mountains.
"He is not your typical T20 bowler" - Aakash Chopra on Kyle Jamieson ahead of PBKS' IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash vs RCB
In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked PBKS' bowling as their potential weakness ahead of their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against RCB, highlighting that Kyle Jamieson isn't an ideal T20 bowler.
"PBKS' potential weakness is their bowling. Even Marco Jansen is not there now. Who will come in his place? You played Kyle Jamieson in the last match for sure, but he is not your typical T20 bowler. He is an okay T20 bowler," he said.
The cricketer-turned-commentator urged PBKS to play Xavier Bartlett ahead of Azmatullah Omarzai as their fourth overseas player to bolster their bowling.
"You will have to play one of Xavier Bartlett and Azmatullah Omarzai because you need another bowler. No other bowler is sitting outside. So Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Kyle Jamieson, and you need one more bowler, and that, in my opinion, could be Xavier Bartlett, because I am thinking about wickets and not batting," Chopra observed.
Aakash Chopra also pointed out that there is still no clarity about Yuzvendra Chahal's availability for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. The PBKS spinner, who missed the franchise's last two league games due to a wrist injury, was seen bowling in the nets ahead of the playoffs.
