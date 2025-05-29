"Whoever is coming is playing strongly" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's strength ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 vs PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting as their strength heading into their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He noted that the franchise seems to have resolved all its perceived batting problems in their last league game.

Ad

RCB will lock horns with PBKS in the first playoff game of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The three-time IPL runners-up chased down a 228-run target relatively easily in their final league game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow two days ago.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that RCB seem to have found answers for all their batting questions ahead of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, with all their batters showing their might.

Ad

Trending

"What are Bengaluru's strengths? There seemed to be slight problems. If we had been doing this preview before the last match, we would have been asking who would play at No. 3 or who would play in place of Tim David, whether they would be able to manage, and whether it could happen. Now it seems like it would happen," Chopra said (8:00).

Ad

"Suddenly, if you see from No. 1 to No. 7 in batting, some energy has come. They have made up their mind to play differently. Whoever is coming is playing strongly. They are playing off-position. Mayank Agarwal's number is not five or six, but he is batting very well there too," he added.

Ad

Aakash Chopra pointed out that no RCB batter has let pressure come on himself or his partner. He added that their approach makes one feel that this team will move mountains.

"He is not your typical T20 bowler" - Aakash Chopra on Kyle Jamieson ahead of PBKS' IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash vs RCB

Kyle Jamieson was part of PBKS' playing combination in their IPL 2025 clash against MI. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked PBKS' bowling as their potential weakness ahead of their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against RCB, highlighting that Kyle Jamieson isn't an ideal T20 bowler.

Ad

"PBKS' potential weakness is their bowling. Even Marco Jansen is not there now. Who will come in his place? You played Kyle Jamieson in the last match for sure, but he is not your typical T20 bowler. He is an okay T20 bowler," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged PBKS to play Xavier Bartlett ahead of Azmatullah Omarzai as their fourth overseas player to bolster their bowling.

Ad

"You will have to play one of Xavier Bartlett and Azmatullah Omarzai because you need another bowler. No other bowler is sitting outside. So Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Kyle Jamieson, and you need one more bowler, and that, in my opinion, could be Xavier Bartlett, because I am thinking about wickets and not batting," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra also pointed out that there is still no clarity about Yuzvendra Chahal's availability for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. The PBKS spinner, who missed the franchise's last two league games due to a wrist injury, was seen bowling in the nets ahead of the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More