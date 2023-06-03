"Whole India wanted him to win" - Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to MS Dhoni-led CSK emerging triumphant in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has admitted that the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings winning the trophy was a very emotional moment for him. The Haryana-born cricketer revealed that he would have been equally happy had the Super Kings beaten the Royals in the final.

Dhoni became the joint-most successful captain in IPL history after leading the Super Kings to their fifth crown. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scripted a thrilling win for the Yellow Brigade, hitting the required 10 runs off the last two balls.

Speaking to News 18, Chahal said:

"It was an emotional moment. Not only me, but whole India wanted him to win. And it’s a good thing and I’m really happy to see that. He is a legend and the way he is, if CSK would have defeated us in the final, I would have been equally happy for him."

When asked to rate the best captain amongst Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sanju Samson, the 32-year-old remarked that all four are nearly the same.

"They all are same to be honest. All of them give me a lot of freedom and let me bowl in the manner I want to. If my plans don’t work, then the second plan comes into play. When the captain shows that much trust in you, you don’t think about the other stuff."

Chahal has had two successful seasons with the Royals, taking 48 wickets across 31 games in 2022 and 2023. He was also the Purple Cap winner in the 2022 edition.

"He is the number one all-rounder in the world" - Yuzvendra Chahal on Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Reflecting on Ravindra Jadeja, the wrist-spinner heaped praise on him, saying:

"He is the number one all-rounder in the world. The way he has made his comeback is brilliant. He was injured and then he came back. It’s just tremendous. He is the greatest fielder. He bats at 7, bowls as well. He is a complete all-rounder."

Jadeja is currently gearing up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia that gets underway at The Oval on June 7.

Poll : 0 votes