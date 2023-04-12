"Why add another spinner when you already have Chahal and Ashwin?" - Manoj Tiwary doesn't want RR to drop Jason Holder vs CSK in IPL 2023

Veteran cricketer Manoj Tiwary feels that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) shouldn't get tempted into playing an extra spinner in Adam Zampa at the cost of all-rounder Jason Holder against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

The Chepauk has traditionally offered quite a lot of help for spinners and the Royals may feel the need to go with an additional quality spinner alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, Tiwary believes Holder has the necessary variations to be successful on the expected slow track.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Manoj Tiwary had to say about RR's team combination against CSK:

"I don't want them to drop Holder to play Zampa. Why add another spinner when you already have Chahal and Ashwin doing well? Holder gives that balance to the side with his batting, takes good catches in slips and his height is of great use at long-on. He also has the variations to be successful on such a pitch."

Padikkal, Riyan need to contribute consistently for RR: Murali Kartik

Former Indian off-spinner Murali Kartik was also a part of the discussion on Cricbuzz and he agreed with Tiwary on Rajasthan not needing to change anything.

However, he pointed out how dependent the Royals have been on their top order. He wants the likes of Royan Parag and Devdutt Padikkal to take up more responsibility.

On this, Kartik stated:

"There's no need for Rajasthan to change anything. The top 3 are doing their job, the likes of Hetmyer, Holder and the bowlers too are doing their job.

"The issue lies in the middle order where they would want the likes of Padikkal and Riyan Parag to contribute consistently. They need to capitalize from both ends."

RR could also bring in wrist-spinner Murugan Ashwin as an impact player if they feel there's more turn on offer in Chennai.

