Why was Corbin Bosch substituted for Ashwani Kumar during MI vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar was introduced as the concussion substitute, in place of Corbin Bosch in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. Kumar came on to bowl in the 10th over of the second innings, with the visitors 63/1 in pursuit of 156 runs.
The South African pacer was hit on the side of the head while batting by a rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna in the 20th over of the first innings. It was the first time that a concussion substitute was used in IPL 2025.
The IPL concussion sub-rule states that if an overseas player suffers a concussion and if the team has used up their four foreign players slots, then the concussion sub can only be an Indian player from the substitute list. MI had already used Ryan Rickleton, Will Jacks, Bosch, and Trent Boult as their four overseas for the match on Tuesday.
Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler put GT on course of a win against MI
Earlier, an all-round bowling effort by the Gujarat Titans helped restrict the Mumbai Indians to 155/8 after their 20 overs. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures of 2/34 in four overs. Will Jacks top scored for Mumbai with a 35-ball 53, and it was his stand of 71 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav that formed the bedrock of the MI innings.
Trent Boult struck early for Mumbai in the second innings, removing the prolific Sai Sudharsan for 5. Bands of rain accompanied by strong winds threatened to stop twice during the second innings.
But the umpires chose to keep the play going and Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler laid the foundation for the chase, putting on 72 runs for the second wicket before the latter fell for 30.
At the time of writing, GT were 107/2 after 14 overs with Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford at the crease with a third spell of rain hitting the Wankhede Stadium.
