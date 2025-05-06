  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Why was Corbin Bosch substituted for Ashwani Kumar during MI vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Why was Corbin Bosch substituted for Ashwani Kumar during MI vs GT IPL 2025 match?

By Shankar
Modified May 06, 2025 23:06 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Ashwani Kumar bowls for MI- Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar was introduced as the concussion substitute, in place of Corbin Bosch in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. Kumar came on to bowl in the 10th over of the second innings, with the visitors 63/1 in pursuit of 156 runs.

Ad

The South African pacer was hit on the side of the head while batting by a rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna in the 20th over of the first innings. It was the first time that a concussion substitute was used in IPL 2025.

The IPL concussion sub-rule states that if an overseas player suffers a concussion and if the team has used up their four foreign players slots, then the concussion sub can only be an Indian player from the substitute list. MI had already used Ryan Rickleton, Will Jacks, Bosch, and Trent Boult as their four overseas for the match on Tuesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler put GT on course of a win against MI

Earlier, an all-round bowling effort by the Gujarat Titans helped restrict the Mumbai Indians to 155/8 after their 20 overs. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures of 2/34 in four overs. Will Jacks top scored for Mumbai with a 35-ball 53, and it was his stand of 71 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav that formed the bedrock of the MI innings.

Ad

Trent Boult struck early for Mumbai in the second innings, removing the prolific Sai Sudharsan for 5. Bands of rain accompanied by strong winds threatened to stop twice during the second innings.

But the umpires chose to keep the play going and Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler laid the foundation for the chase, putting on 72 runs for the second wicket before the latter fell for 30.

At the time of writing, GT were 107/2 after 14 overs with Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford at the crease with a third spell of rain hitting the Wankhede Stadium.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications