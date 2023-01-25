Why is CSK not part of the Women's Premier League (WPL)?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among the most popular cricket teams in the world. The franchise owners, India Cements, extended their fanbase in South Africa by purchasing the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) team in SA20.

Fans had high hopes from the Chennai Super Kings team owners when the BCCI announced the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), scheduled to be held this year. The cricket universe expected the Chennai Super Kings to bid for a franchise in the women's tournament.

Neither did the Chennai Super Kings buy the Invitation To Tender (ITT) for bidding, nor did they express formal interest in buying any of the five franchises. According to Cricbuzz, the Super Kings team owners refrained from bidding due to some strategic reasons.

"A CSK official confirmed the decision saying it was a strategic business call," Cricbuzz reported.

Will CSK buy a WPL team in future?

The BCCI has decided to keep five franchises in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, with plans to extend the league in the future. Even the men's IPL was extended from eight to 10 teams recently. The same could happen to the WPL if the tournament is a super hit.

If interested, Chennai Super Kings could then buy a franchise and extend their list of teams in T20 leagues. CSK have a massive fan following across the world, which is why it came as a surprise when they did not express interest in buying a WPL team. Fans even had the name 'Chennai Super Queens' name ready for the franchise.

Perhaps, the team owners have some different plans, and they might have thought of entering the WPL later. It remains to be seen if the Chennai Super Kings buy a WPL franchise in the future.

As far as the WPL 2023 is concerned, the five franchises have been sold to Adani Group, Capri Global, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals.

