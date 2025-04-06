Why is Harshal Patel not playing today's SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel failed to make the cut in the playing XI in their IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 6. Jaydev Unadkat has replaced Harshal in the lineup.

At the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Harshal Patel was ill, which ruled him out of the contest. He said (via Cricbuzz):

“Harshal Patel misses as he is ill, Jaydev Unadkat comes in.”

The SunRisers will miss Harshal’s exploits with the ball, particularly in the death overs. The medium pacer has bagged four wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 9.38. Overall, he has 139 scalps in 110 IPL games, including a five-for.

Meanwhile, Jaydev Unadkat has 99 wickets in 105 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.97, comprising two five-for(s). The SunRisers had bought Unadkat for INR 1 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

GT opt to field against SRH in the IPL 2025 match

GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl against SRH in their IPL 2025 match on Sunday. Justifying his decision, Gill said (via Cricbuzz):

“We are going to bowl first. Looks like a slowish wicket, different from the previous two games as it's a black soil surface. Generally, it's a good wicket. We have been playing well, need to adapt to the conditions as soon as possible.”

The Ahmedabad-based franchise made a solitary change as Washington Sundar replaced Arshad Khan in the XI.

The Shubman Gill-led side are coming into this contest after two consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), following their loss to Punjab Kings in their season opener. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

On the other hand, SRH have lost three games on the trot against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Their only win this season has come against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening clash. The hosts will hope to return to winning ways against Gujarat to resurrect their 2025 season.

Follow the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

