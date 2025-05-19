Why is Jaydev Unadkat not playing today's LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match? 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat is not a part of the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19. The Orange Army have already been eliminated from the playoffs race after their washed-out clash at home against the Delhi Capitals (DC) before the tournament's suspension.

Ad

Jaydev Unadkat was a handy addition to the SRH pace battery, primarily playing alongside Harshal Patel and Mohammad Shami. The left-arm pacer did not end his 2024 campaign well after going wicketless in his last four matches. But in the 2025 season, he picked seven wickets in five matches, including a brilliant spell of 1-13 in SRH's previous match.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins confirmed during the toss that Unadkat misses out due to personal reasons.

Ad

Trending

"I think we haven't played to our potential, it's about hitting our potential. Give chances to some new guys. Of course, the team has been great and honestly, we haven't quite fired. Travis and Jaydev Unadkat misses out," Cummins said after opting to bowl first.

Unadkat's versatility and experience had come in handy for SRH's bowling unit, who have arguably failed to put together a complete performance consistently in the season.

Ad

Who replaces Jaydev Unadkat in the SRH Playing XI for the IPL 2025 clash against LSG?

SRH had to head into the away encounter with a forced change as Travis Head is yet to rejoin the team after contracting COVID-19 during the one-week break. Indian batter Atharva Taide replaces him in the batting order, making his franchise debut after playing some handy knocks for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) over the last few seasons.

As far as Unadkat's absence is concerned, SRH have filled the hole in the bowling department by handing a debut to Taide's domestic teammate, Harsh Dubey. The left-arm spinner, who picked up 69 wickets in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, recently came in as an injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More