Why was Jitesh Sharma not out despite being run-out at non-striker’s end in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The IPL 2025 league stage came to a thrilling end when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) upstaged Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 27. Chasing a massive 228 for victory, RCB overcame several nervy moments to pull off a six-wicket win in the penultimate over.

One of the crucial moments came in the final ball of the 17th over, with RCB still needing 29 off 19 deliveries. LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi was about to deliver the ball but paused and ran Jitesh Sharma out at the non-striker's end.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, who declared Jitesh not out, as LSG skipper Rishabh Pant withdrew the appeal. While most understood the decision being overturned from out to not out, thanks to Pant's gesture, the not-out call would have stood even otherwise, as per the laws.

The MCC Law 38.3.1 states:

"At any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

The sub-set of the law further explains such a dismissal, stating:

"The moment the bowler's arm reaches the highest point of his/her normal bowling action in the delivery swing" marks the cutoff point for such dismissals."

In this instance, the replays clearly showed Rathi completing his bowling action and crossing the crease before trying to run out the non-striker, Jitesh.

Jitesh Sharma capitalized on the let-off with memorable knock

Jitesh Sharma needed only the minor let-off as he completed RCB's highest successful run-chase in IPL history. The stand-in skipper walked into bat with the side in a spot of bother at 123/4 in the 12th over.

However, he displayed incredible composure and shot-making ability to finish with 85* off 33 deliveries, including eight boundaries and six maximums. Jitesh's onslaught helped RCB clinch a top-two finish on the points table, earning them two cracks at a final berth. He was also the obvious choice for Player of the Match honors.

They will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

