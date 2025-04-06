Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing today's SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match?

South African pacer and Gujarat Titans GT) spearhead Kagiso Rabada is not playing the franchise's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Rabada has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons, and the franchise have given no timeline on his potential return.

“Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” Gujarat Titans announced in a statement on Thursday, April 3 (via The Hindu).

Rabada was acquired by the Titans in the mega auction, with the franchise splurging ₹10.75 crore to get him on board. He started the first two games for GT this season, picking up two wickets. However, he has now missed two consecutive games, including the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Here's the Gujarat Titans playing XI for the game against the Sunrisers:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Gujarat Titans register consecutive wins after a loss in the opening IPL 2025 encounter

Gujarat Titans have two wins and a loss to their name in the three matches they have played so far - Source: Getty

Gujarat Titans had a shaky start to their season, with the 2022 champions falling short against the Punjab Kings at home by 11 runs in their opening encounter.

However, they made a swift comeback, winning their next home encounter against Mumbai Indians by 36 runs before beating RCB by eight wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

At the moment, GT sit in third place on the points table with two wins in three games and four points to their name. Sai Sudharsan is their leading run-getter with 186 runs, while R Sai Kishore is their highest wicket-taker, registering six scalps.

