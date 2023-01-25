Why is KKR not part of the Women's Premier League (WPL)?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were one of the four IPL teams to have formally shown interest in buying a Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise, but ultimately failed to secure a team. Even SunRisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings missed out on a franchise.

KKR have expanded their fan following across the world by buying franchises in different T20 leagues. The co-owners of the Kolkata-based franchise, Shah Rukh Khan and Mehta Group, have bought a team in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International League T20 and USA's new Major League. They also own a franchise in the women's CPL.

It looks like the Kolkata Knight Riders could not match the figures of the five winning bids at the WPL Auction. Adani Group splurged a whopping ₹1,289 crore for the Ahmedabad franchise, while Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals bought the franchises of their respective cities for ₹912.99 crore, ₹901 crore and ₹810 crore.

Capri Global secured the Lucknow franchise for ₹757 crore — the lowest amount among the bidders. Since Kolkata Knight Riders had formally shown interest in buying a WPL team, one can assume that their bid was less than ₹757 crore.

Will KKR buy a Women's Premier League team in future?

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) (Image: Getty)

Kolkata Knight Riders fans would naturally be disappointed after seeing the franchise absent from the Women's Premier League. However, there is a possibility that Shah Rukh Khan and Mehta Group could enter the WPL in the future.

Swapnil Vats @iamswapnilvats



#WIPL #KKR #WomensIPL No Women's IPL teams from Kolkata. It means there is still a chance for the Knight Riders Group to buy WPL team in future. But For Now Let's Focus Other Knight Riders Franchise... Specially KKR #WIPL 2023 #CricketTwitter No Women's IPL teams from Kolkata. It means there is still a chance for the Knight Riders Group to buy WPL team in future. But For Now Let's Focus Other Knight Riders Franchise... Specially KKR 💜💛 #WIPL #KKR #WomensIPL #WIPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/2IeXu2sgh7

There is no franchise from Kolkata in the women's league right now, meaning that if the BCCI expands the tournament in the future, KKR team owners can join in by buying the franchise.

The 2023 Women's Premier League is expected to start in March 2023. It will be interesting to see how the five teams perform in the new tournament for women's cricket.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes