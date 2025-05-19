Why is Mayank Yadav not playing today's LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be without the services of fast bowler Mayank Yadav for today's IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The right-arm pacer has ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a back injury.

Ad

Mayank played only two matches for LSG in yet another injury-hit campaign. He registered figures of 2-40 in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27, getting the scalps of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. The 22-year-old, however, registered figures of 0-60 from four overs in LSG's clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on May 4.

On May 15, Mayank was officially ruled out of the remainder of LSG's IPL 2025 campaign due to a back injury. He was replaced by New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke, who joined the franchise for ₹3 crore.

Ad

Trending

Mayank was retained by the Lucknow franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for an impressive salary of ₹11 crore. The right-arm pacer made an impactful debut in the T20 league in the 2024 season, claiming seven wickets in four matches at an average of 12.14 and an economy rate of 6.98.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fast bowler, who represents Delhi in domestic cricket, impressed critics and fans alike with his extra pace. He claimed 3-27 on IPL debut against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow last year, getting the big wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma.

The LSG pacer followed up his debut performance with figures of 3-14 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He was again named Player of the Match for getting the scalps of Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar. Mayank constantly hit the 150 kph mark, but fitness issues reduced his appearances to just four matches in the season.

Ad

Mayank Yadav made his debut for India in October 2024

Although he played only four matches for LSG in IPL 2024, Mayank did enough to impress the selectors. The right-arm pacer was fast-tracked into international cricket and made his debut in a T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior in October 2024. He impressed with figures of 1-21, claiming the wicket of Mahmudullah.

Expand Tweet

The fast bowler followed up his debut performance with figures of 1-30 in Delhi and 2-32 in Hyderabad. However, he suffered another back injury following his international debut and was sent to BCCI's Centre of Excellence (earlier the National Cricket Academy) in Bengaluru for recovery and rehabilitation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More