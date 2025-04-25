Why were RCB not penalized five runs after Suyash Sharma picked up the ball with his cap in IPL 2025 match vs RR?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Suyash Sharma picked up the ball with his cap while fielding in the team's IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24. The incident took place after the completion of the ninth over in RR's failed run chase.
As per rule 28.2.1.2 of the IPL Match Playing Conditions, it is deemed illegal when a fielder extends his/her clothing and uses it to field the ball. The ball shall be immediately declared dead after a case of illegal fielding, and the bowling team will bear a five-run penalty.
Suyash collected the ball with his cap at third man while backing up a throw. There was a brief delay as the television umpire checked the replays before the start of the next over.
RCB escaped the penalty as the ball had been declared dead, with one of the two on-field umpires calling "over" before Suyash collected the ball with his cap.
RCB secured their maiden win at home in IPL 2025, ending their three-match losing streak at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They clinched a thrilling 11-run victory, successfully defending a 206-run target.
Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood played starring roles in RCB's maiden home win of IPL 2025
RR won the toss and chose to field first in the encounter. RCB registered 205/5 after 20 overs. Virat Kohli shone with the bat for the home side, scoring 70 runs in 42 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal finished with a crucial 50-run knock from 27 deliveries.
Josh Hazlewood bowled a spectacular spell for Bengaluru, bagging a four-wicket haul. He was top-notch in the death overs, conceding just seven runs from his last two overs.
The right-arm pacer bowled the all-important penultimate over when RR required 18 runs from 12 balls with five wickets in hand. He did a terrific job, conceding just a single run and dismissing Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer.
The Australian bowler was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning spell of 4-0-33-4. Bengaluru claimed their sixth victory in nine games and climbed to the third spot in the points table.
