Why is Suresh Raina not playing IPL 2023?

Former Team India cricketer Suresh Raina is not a part of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) that got underway on Friday, March 31.

Raina announced his retirement from the cash-rich league in September 2022. He was last seen in action during IPL 2021 where he endured a sub-par outing, scoring 160 runs in 12 matches at a paltry average of 17.77.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn't retain him after a poor 2021 season. The southpaw entered the IPL 2022 mega auction with a base price of ₹2 crore, but couldn’t find any bidders.

Later, he was seen joining the host broadcaster as an expert for the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Stepping into the Chepauk Stadium feels like coming back home. This ground has witnessed my triumphs, my ups and downs, and my lifelong love for the game. Grateful to be back where my heart belongs

Despite a troublesome last few years, Raina remains an IPL legend and is synonymous with CSK. He remains a key figure for the Chennai franchise, whom he represented for 12 seasons between 2008 and 2021. He won four titles with the Super Kings in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Overall, he has scored 5,528 runs in 205 IPL games at an average of 32.52 and a strike rate of over 136, including a century and 39 fifties.

The southpaw announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, the same day MS Dhoni bid farewell to the sport's top flight.

"Main Shahid Afridi nahi hoon" - Suresh Raina's hilarious reply about IPL comeback

After his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket, Suresh Raina is seen plying trade in the Road Safety World Series and Legends League Cricket among others.

The 36-year-old was recently quizzed about a comeback in the IPL. The former cricketer replied with a cheeky jibe at Shahid Afridi, who had made multiple comebacks since announcing his retirement from international cricket.

“Main Suresh Raina hoon. Main Shahid Afridi nahi hoon. Retirement le chuka hoon (I’m Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi. I’ve retired from cricket),” he said.

Raina is currently involved in commentary stints in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

