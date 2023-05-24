“Why take that headache now?” - MS Dhoni gives major update on whether he will play IPL 2024 after CSK beat GT to reach IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has given a major update on whether he will play in IPL 2024. The 41-year-old said he is yet to take a final call on his future since the auction is still a few months away.

The legendary IPL captain did, however, confirm that he will continue his association with the Super Kings even if he retires.

The statement from Dhoni came after he guided his franchise to their 10th IPL final. CSK won Qualifier 1 against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs on Tuesday.

During the post-match show, Dhoni said:

“I don't know (back next year?) - I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now? I'll always be there for CSK, where it's playing or something outside.”

The Ranchi-born cricketer reserved special praise for Ravindra Jadeja and credited the team for their superb performance that helped CSK reach the final.

“IPL is too big to say it's just another final," he said. "Used to be 8 top teams, now it's 10. I won't say it's just another final. It's hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed.”

“If Jaddu gets conditions that help him," Dhoni added. "He's very difficult to hit. His bowling changed the game. Not to forget his partnership with Moeen.”

“I can be a very annoying captain” – MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni surprisingly called himself an "annoying" captain after his skill on the field helped CSK get over the line against GT.

“I can be a very annoying captain," he said. "I keep shifting fielders 2-3 feet. The only request I ask from the fielders is to keep an eye on me. If there's a dropped catch there will be no reaction (from me), just keep an eye on me.”

For the uninitiated, the veteran's excellent fielding placements helped CSK dismiss GT captain Hardik Pandya. Dhoni shifted Jadeja to point just before the dismissal.

JioCinema @JioCinema Dhoni moved a fielder to the off-side a ball prior to Hardik getting dismissed!



#GTvCSK #TATAIPL #Qualifier1 #IPLonJioCinema Dhoni moved a fielder to the off-side a ball prior to Hardik getting dismissed! 👀 Dhoni moved a fielder to the off-side a ball prior to Hardik getting dismissed! #GTvCSK #TATAIPL #Qualifier1 #IPLonJioCinema https://t.co/oJow2Vp2rj

MS Dhoni also brought in Subhranshu Senapati (as a sub-fielder), who produced a direct hit to get rid of Darshan Nalkande. The Super Kings took two wickets consecutively to make a comeback in the game.

Click here to check out the CSK vs GT scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes