Why is Wanindu Hasaranga not playing today's GT vs RR IPL 2025 match? 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is not a part of the playing XI for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. The Sri Lankan international misses out due to personal reasons after a string of solid matches under his belt.

Hasaranga played a huge role in RR's successive wins over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The spinner bagged figures of 4-35 against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side and took the key wicket of Nehal Wadhera in Mullanpur recently in the 50-run triumph in Mullanpur.

RR skipper Sanju Samson confirmed that Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi comes in as the fourth overseas player in Hasaranga's absence.

"It's a very new team, we have retained six of them but still the management and the rest of the guys are new. We have finally got some clarity. It looks a really good wicket. Wanindu misses out because of some personal reasons and Farooqi comes in," Samson said after opting to bowl first at the toss.

Hasaranga was also not a part of RR's playing XI during their season opener clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Wanindu Hasaranga has picked six wickets in three IPL 2025 matches so far

RR had to rely on Maheesh Theekshana and Nitish Rana for their spin overs in the loss to SRH. However, since Hasaranga's arrival, RR have been able to control the middle overs much effectively. Although the spinner has an economy of 9.55, a bit towards the higher end, he has lived up to his wicket-taking reputation.

RR would have ideally liked Hasaranga in their unit to continue with their winning combination, and also his brilliant match-up record against Jos Buttler. The spinner has contained Buttler to just 49 runs off 47 deliveries across five meetings in the past.

Both RR and GT are coming on the back of multiple wins on the bounce. GT have an opportunity to record their fourth on the trot, and claim the top spot on the points table, while RR can potentially sneak into the top half of the table.

