Why is Will Jacks not playing today's GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be without services of batting all-rounder Will Jacks for today's IPL 2025 Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Jacks left for national duty following the conclusion of the league stage. In fact, he featured in the first England-West Indies ODI in Birmingham on Thursday and scored 39 off 24 balls.
Jacks was a crucial member of the MI outfit during their IPL 2025 league campaign. In 11 innings, he scored 233 runs at an average of 23.30 and a strike rate of 135.46, with one half-century. The 29-year-old's best of 53 came off 35 balls against GT at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6. He slammed five fours and three sixes, but Gujarat went on to win the rain-hit game by three wickets (DLS method).
Jacks also made handy contributions with the ball, picking up six wickets with his off spin at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 8.57. In fact, Jacks won two Player of the Match awards for his all-round efforts. He scored 36 off 26 and picked up 2-14 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 17. He also scored 29 off 21 and claimed 2-18 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 27.
The England star represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL last season. In eight innings, he notched up 230 runs at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 175.57, with one hundred and one fifty. The right-handed batter slammed a sensational 100* off just 41 balls against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, clobbering five fours and 10 sixes.
Will Jacks has an impressive record in T20 cricket
Jacks is a highly skilled and experienced cricketer on the T20 circuit. In 215 matches (202 innings), he has scored 5,323 runs at an average of 28.01 and a strike rate of 155.18, with four hundreds and 35 half-centuries.
With the ball, the England cricketer has claimed 70 wickets at an average of 22.58 and an economy rate of 7.36, with one four-wicket haul. His best of 4-15 was registered in the T20 Blast in 2020.
