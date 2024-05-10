Why is Wriddhiman Saha not playing today’s GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) were dealt a blow to their team balance with wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha not part of the playing XI for the all-important encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on May 10.

The 39-year-old has struggled massively thus far this season, scoring only 136 runs at an average of 15.11 and a strike rate of 118.26 in nine outings. Saha was an integral part of GT's title run in 2022 and runner-up finish last year.

However, GT skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that Saha was dealing with a niggle, resulting in him missing the CSK clash.

"Wriddhi bhai (Wriddhiman Saha) has a niggle, so Wade comes in. Unfortunately Josh (Little) has to miss out because of the combination. Kartik Tyagi makes his debut," said Gill.

Gill lost the toss, meaning GT will have to bat first and set a score for the vaunted CSK batting lineup.

"I would have bowled first too. Nice wicket, and would have loved to know what to score. There is still 1% chance of qualifying and as long as there is a chance, we are going to try for it. The mood is like any other match. As a franchise, we believe in going out there, playing and doing the best we can. Hopefully we can get plenty of runs and then restrict them. Don't think there will be plenty of dew, so we can use that to our advantage," added Gill.

After a decent start to the tournament, GT has lost their last 3 to be relegated to the bottom of the points table with 4 wins in 11 games.

They must beat CSK possibly by a massive margin to hold on to their slim playoff hopes.

GT will look to avoid a 4th consecutive defeat to CSK

The GT-CSK head-to-head has been a one-sided affair recently, with CSK winning the last 3 games.

However, it was GT who had a headstart in their rivalry, winning the first three meetings before the tides turned. CSK broke the hearts of the GT fans twice in the playoffs last season, including a final-ball victory in the summit clash.

The two teams met each other in Chennai at the start of IPL 2024, with the home side pulling off a comfortable 63-run win.

Defeat in the upcoming clash will officially eliminate GT from playoff contention for the first time in their 3-year history.

As for CSK, they will likely have to win 2 out of their remaining 3 games, including the GT fixture, to qualify for the playoffs.

