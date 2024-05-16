Will SRH qualify for playoffs if their IPL 2024 match against GT gets washed out due to rain?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) play their penultimate league-stage game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) with their playoff hopes on the line at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 16. While GT are already eliminated from playoff contention, SRH are in fourth place with 14 points in 12 games.

A win for SRH will confirm their qualification for playoffs, assuring a top-four finish. However, the latest news from the ground is the toss being delayed due to inclement weather. With the covers firmly on, fans wondered how a washout could impact SRH's playoff hopes.

Well, Hyderabad fans have nothing to worry about should a washout ensue and both teams share a point as SRH will officially qualify for the playoffs. They will reach 15 points with a game remaining, meaning none of the six teams from fifth to 10th can tie or overtake their points tally.

At the moment, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are in fifth with 14 points but they have already completed their league-stage outings. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on 12 points each with a game remaining, which means both teams can only reach 14 points.

Yet, SRH's top-two finish might take a hit in case of a washout with the side possibly needing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to lose their final game even if SRH wins their league-stage finale.

How can SRH finish in the top two if the GT clash is washed out?

While a washout confirms SRH's qualification for the playoffs, things get slightly complicated for them regarding a top-two finish in that event.

The Orange Army will have to win their final league-stage outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 19. Following that, SRH will also have to hope the Rajasthan Royals (RR), currently on 16 points, lose their final game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Should SRH lose their final game against PBKS after a washout today, they will have no chance of finishing in the top two as they will remain on 15 points and RR are already on 16. Meanwhile, KKR have already sealed the top spot with 19 points in 13 games.

A top-two finish ensures teams have two cracks to win one game and reach the final. However, the teams qualifying for the playoffs at third or fourth will have to win two consecutive matches to reach the final.