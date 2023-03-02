"Will try to follow same legacy" - Harmanpreet Kaur on following Rohit Sharma's footsteps for MI in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said that she will aim to emulate the IPL success of Rohit Sharma-led MI men's team in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the men's IPL, having won the tournament five times in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 under current Indian men's team captain Rohit Sharma.

The five-time IPL champions have extended their support for women's cricket by purchasing one of the five franchises in the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Harmanpreet, who is the most capped player and leading run-scorer for the Indian women's team in T20Is, was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore in the WPL 2023 auction.

While speaking to Mumbai Indians in a video published on their social media platforms, the 33-year-old expressed delight at being part of MI.

She said:

"It's a very emotional moment for me. I've seen Mumbai Indians do so well on TV. And now, I'm going to be a part of it. I think it's a great achievement and I am really looking forward to be part of this team."

Harmanpreet Kaur was appointed captain of the 17-member squad for MI in WPL 2023. She has been impressed with her male counterpart Rohit's astute leadership with MI for nearly a decade. The MI women's team captain said:

"I will also try to follow the same legacy. We will also let the winning momentum keep going on. The way Rohit's team was doing. That aggressive cricket they were playing."

She added:

"The most important thing is we will just go there (and) enjoy. This is a great moment for all the cricketers and we just want to be there give our 100% and just try to win all matches for Mumbai Indians."

"I always try to be aggressive on the field" - Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur has led India in 96 T20I matches and won 54 of them. The team lifted the 2022 Women's Asia Cup (T20) and have made it to three ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals, including the final in 2020.

She also captains the ODI team, after taking over the reins from Mithali Raj last year after the latter's retirement from international cricket.

Speaking about her leadership style in the modern game, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"Well, I always try to be very aggressive on the field. When you show that aggression, the opposite team is always under pressure. For me, it's very important that I should support each and every player from my team and play some aggressive cricket."

Mumbai Indians coaching team for WPL comprises Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Bowling Coach and Mentor), Devika Palshikar (Batting Coach) and Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach).

Expressing her excitement of reuniting with Goswami and working with Edwards, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"I feel lucky that I'm again going to work with Jhulu Di (Jhulan Goswami). (Charlotte) Edwards is someone who did really well for England cricket. I've heard she is very, very calm and a very good coach. I'm sure I will learn a lot of things from her."

Mumbai Indians will play their tournament opener against Gujarat Giants on Saturday, March 4, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

