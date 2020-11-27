Suresh Raina birthday: 'Selfless and special' - Gambhir and Irfan lead wishes on former India all-rounder's 34th birthday

Chennai Super Kings batsman (CSK) Suresh Raina turned 34 today, and wishes poured in on Twitter from all corners of the cricketing fraternity.

Raina has flown under the radar a bit in recent months after withdrawing from the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history to finish a disappointing 7th, and they sorely missed the services of their vice-captain and leading run-scorer.

Shortly before IPL 2020, Suresh Raina and his CSK captain MS Dhoni announced their retirements from international cricket on the same day (Independence Day).

Over the course of his storied international career, Suresh Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is, scoring 768, 5,615 and 1,605 runs respectively. The classy southpaw is one of the few (and the first) Indian cricketers to have scored a century in all 3 formats of international cricket.

He won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy with India, and played an especially crucial role in the quarter-final and semi-final of the former. Raina also chipped in with the ball frequently (he took over 60 international wickets) and contributed with his electric fielding in almost every game for the country.

In the IPL, Suresh Raina is the second-highest run-scorer with 5,368 runs, behind only Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He has been an integral part of the Men in Yellow in each of their 3 title triumphs, and has won two Champions League T20 titles as well.

Twitter had a lot to say on the momentous occasion, as former and current cricketers - apart from fans, of course - paid their tributes to Suresh Raina. Here are some of the best reactions.

Twitter wishes Suresh Raina a happy 34th birthday

Many happy returns of the @ImRaina! Wishing you good health and prosperity. #HappyBirthdayRaina pic.twitter.com/ofdBd8eNFO — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 27, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday @ImRaina. Have a great day with your loved ones. 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/j3yAzzdxkK — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) November 27, 2020

Happy birthday @ImRaina! Cheers to all our memorable moments, I wish you the best of health & happiness! Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/bcbf5U5IJV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 27, 2020

Sureshi boy! It's your birthday! Here's wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead 👍🏻@ImRaina pic.twitter.com/ogv2YD0XYE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 27, 2020

2011 World Cup-winner 🏆

2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆

A top-notch fielder 👌

Swashbuckling batsman 💪



Wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. 🎂👏



Let's relive his stroke-filled fifty against England 🎥👇https://t.co/MlM0SUqEgt pic.twitter.com/2gIONzbpYr — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

Here’s wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday, all the best for all your future endeavours pic.twitter.com/WxA2BoZRqf — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 27, 2020

India's Best Batsmen in World Cup Knockouts 💥



Suresh Raina - Avg 71 ✅

Gautam Gambhir - Avg 58

Ravichandra Jadeja - Avg 58#HappyBirthdayRaina | @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/GfwHxpFRWQ — Suresh Raina FC™ (@CultRaina) November 27, 2020

Wishing you lots of laughter and solid next few years on the field on your birthday bro @ImRaina #HappyBirthdaySureshRaina pic.twitter.com/XhjrU6vbYg — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 27, 2020

Happy Birthday, @ImRaina 😇🥳 Have a good one brother man... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2020

Wishing @ImRaina a very blessed birthday!! More power & success for all your future endeavours!! Have a great day 😊 pic.twitter.com/wNavVGgDPw — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) November 27, 2020

Happy bday to a very good man and good pal for a long time @ImRaina , still remember how you took time to chat to me about my batting in 2009 World Cup and also that bat you gave me in 2011 in Bangalore wow what a beauty that was. See you soon buddy. — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) November 27, 2020

Birthday wishes dear @ImRaina Bhai. A very special Cricketer for us. May you continue to spread #Yellove and happiness to all those around you. ❤️#HappyBirthdayRaina | @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/oddQ1X9XZR — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) November 27, 2020

Chinna thala name is given for a reason#HappyBirthdayRaina

From @kollisravan1 anna fans pic.twitter.com/evuLw4IJwz — Chetan Chandra (@Chetan_Tweetz) November 27, 2020