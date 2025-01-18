"Would be a shame if Chepauk is breached in presence of Noor Ahmad" - CSK fans erupt as Afghan spinner bags 4-fer in DSG vs SEC match of SA20 2025

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad shone with the ball for Durban Super Giants (DSG) in the team's league match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the ongoing SA20 2025 on Friday, January 17. The left-arm bowler registered stunning bowling figures of 4-0-25-4 at Kingsmead, Durban.

Eastern Cape won the toss and chose to bat first. They were off to an impressive start, with Tom Abell and Zak Crawley forming a 48-run partnership for the second wicket. Ahmad broke the dangerous-looking partnership by bamboozling Crawley in the 10th over.

The crafty spinner struck on the very next ball, getting skipper Aidem Markram out LBW for a golden duck. Ahmad dismissed Abell and Jordan Hermann later in his spell as Eastern Cape finished at 166/5 in 20 overs.

Trending

It is worth mentioning that Ahmad was roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping ₹10 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 22025 mega auction. Many CSK fans took to social media, expressing excitement over the 20-year-old's spectacular form.

One fan wrote on X:

"It would be a shame if Chepauk is breached in presence of Noor Ahmad."

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions:

Expand Tweet

"Noor and Chepauk? Talk about an explosive duo! Can’t wait to see what they bring to the IPL. It’s going to be thrilling!" wrote a fan

Many CSK supporters pointed out that Noor Ahmad, alongside the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shreyas Gopal would form a great attack for CSK on the spin-friendly surface at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

"Chepauk will be too hard to breach for the visitors with Ashwin, Jadeja & Noor bowling together against them," wrote a fan.

"NOOR AHMAD's SA20: From economical spells to bagging 4-fors like a pro! Imagine him with ASHWIN-JADEJA in CSK – batsmen might just start retiring hurt in advance!," commented another.

"Noor Ahmad is in top form Ashwin-Jadeja-Noor trio in CSK would be unstoppable," chimed in yet another.

Noor has been in stellar form so far in SA20 2025. With six wickets across three innings at an economy rate of 7.33, the youngster is currently the season's leading wicket-taker.

"Will create havoc for the opposition!" - Kris Srikkanth on CSK's spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth believes CSK have built a great squad for IPL 2025. He opined that the team's spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad will dominate opposition teams at Chennai's home venue, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Taking to his X account after the IPL 2025 mega auction in November, the 1983 World Cup winner wrote:

"@ChennaiIPL have one of the best balanced sides this Ipl, Noor, jaddu and ashwin in chepaulk will create havoc for the opposition! Superb picks until now #IPLAuction."

Expand Tweet

Ahmad made his IPL debut in 2023 for Gujarat Titans (GT). In his two-year stint with GT, the Afghan bowler bagged 24 wickets in 23 outings at an economy rate of 8.04.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️