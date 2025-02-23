WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after DC vs UPW (Updated) ft. Jemimah Rodrigues and Chinelle Henry

The Women's Premier League witnessed an exhilarating encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, where the UP Warriorz (UPW) triumphed over the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 33 runs in the eighth match of the season.

The Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first. The UP Warriorz, though, struggled to build partnerships as wickets fell at regular intervals. However, an explosive performance from Chenille Henry turned the tide in their favor. Henry played a remarkable knock of 62 off just 23 balls, equaling the record for the fastest half-century in the tournament, achieving it in only 18 balls.

Her innings featured two boundaries and eight powerful sixes, propelling the UP Warriorz to a competitive total of 177/9. Delhi's bowlers put up a strong showing as well, with Jess Jonassen claiming four wickets, while Marizanne Kapp and Arundhati Reddy each picked up two wickets.

In reply, the Delhi Capitals began their chase solidly after the dismissal of captain Meg Lanning. Shafali Verma contributed with a steady 24 off 30 balls, and Jemimah Rodrigues continued her strong form, scoring her second half-century of the WPL with a well-crafted 56 off 35 balls.

However, once Rodrigues was dismissed by Kranti Goud, Delhi's innings began to falter. UP Warriorz’s bowlers, led by Kranti Goud and Grace Harris, each taking four wickets, ensured Delhi were bowled out for 144, thus, clinching their first victory of the season.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 3 3 1 179 80* 89.5 119 150.42 - 2 - 33 0 2 EA Perry (RCB-W) 3 3 1 145 81 72.5 90 161.11 - 2 - 17 4 3 A Gardner (GG-W) 3 3 1 141 79* 70.5 79 178.48 - 2 - 9 12 4 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 3 3 - 116 81 38.66 67 173.13 - 1 - 16 4 5 MM Lanning (DC-W) 4 4 - 106 69 26.5 92 115.21 - 1 - 19 0 6 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 3 3 2 103 64* 103 57 180.7 - 1 - 11 6 7 H Kaur (MI-W) 3 3 - 96 50 32 62 154.83 - 1 - 13 4 8 CA Henry (UPW-W) 2 2 1 95 62 95 38 250 - 1 - 5 11 9 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 4 4 - 93 43 23.25 65 143.07 - - 1 14 3 10 JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 4 4 - 92 56 23 64 143.75 - 1 1 12 3

Nat Sciver-Brunt continues to lead the run-scorer charts with a total of 179 runs at an average of 89.5. Ellyse Perry follows closely behind, accumulating 145 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 161.11. Ashleigh Gardner now occupies the third spot with 141 runs from three games, maintaining an impressive average of 70.5.

Smriti Mandhana, captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, holds the fourth position with 116 runs at a strike rate of 173.13. Delhi Capitals' captain, Meg Lanning, ranks fifth with 106 runs from four matches, while Richa Ghosh is just behind her with 103 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 180.7.

Harmanpreet Kaur has added 96 runs to her tally, including a stellar knock that propelled the Mumbai Indians to victory in their recent match. Chenille Henry, following her powerful 62-run performance, moves into eighth place with 95 runs, just behind Kaur, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 250.

Delhi's Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues round off the top 10, with 93 and 92 runs, respectively, at averages of 23.25 and 23.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 G Wareham (RCB-W) 3 3 66 11 1 96 7 3/21 13.71 8.72 9.42 - - 2 GM Harris (UPW-W) 3 3 33 5.3 - 27 6 4/15 4.5 4.9 5.5 1 - 3 HK Matthews (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 85 6 3/16 14.16 7.08 12 - - 4 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 3 3 72 12 - 83 5 3/23 16.6 6.91 14.4 - - 5 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 3 3 72 12 - 89 5 4/31 17.8 7.41 14.4 1 - 6 Priya Mishra (GG-W) 3 3 66 11 - 94 5 3/25 18.8 8.54 13.2 - - 7 A Sutherland (DC-W) 4 4 79 13.1 - 108 5 3/34 21.6 8.2 15.8 - - 8 AB Kaur (MI-W) 3 2 30 5 - 39 4 3/22 9.75 7.8 7.5 - - 9 K Goud (UPW-W) 3 3 48 8 - 62 4 4/25 15.5 7.75 12 1 - 10 AC Kerr (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 71 4 2/21 17.75 5.91 18 - -

Georgia Wareham, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinner, has surged to the top of the wicket-taking standings. She produced an excellent performance against the Mumbai Indians, claiming three wickets, taking her total to seven wickets at an average of 13.71. Grace Harris moves up to second place, tied with Hayley Matthews, each having taken six wickets with economies of 4.9 and 7.08, respectively.

Renuka Singh has dropped to fourth place, having taken five wickets. Jess Jonassen, following a solid performance in the match against the UP Warriorz, now has five wickets at an economy of 7.41. Priya Mishra and Annabel Sutherland occupy the sixth and seventh spots, respectively, with five wickets each at averages of 18.8 and 21.6.

Amanjot Kaur, the standout performer from yesterday’s match, has taken four wickets at an economy of 7.8 from three games, securing the eighth position. Kranti Goud also enters the rankings, having claimed four wickets, which were instrumental in the UP Warriorz’s victory over the Delhi Capitals. The table is rounded off by Amelia Kerr, who has taken four wickets from three matches at an impressive economy of 5.91.

