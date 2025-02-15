WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs DC (Updated) ft. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Shafali Verma

The Day 2 of the Women’s Premier League saw the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. DC won the toss and opted to bowl first, putting pressure on the MI batters to post a challenging total.

However, Mumbai were bowled out for 164 in a disappointing performance, despite a strong 73-run partnership between Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Sciver-Brunt played a composed innings, scoring 80 runs off 59 deliveries, including 13 boundaries, while Kaur added a quickfire 42 off 22 balls. Delhi’s bowlers delivered an impressive performance, with Shikha Pandey taking two wickets and Annabel Sutherland claiming a three-wicket haul.

In reply, Delhi got off to a solid start with Shafali Verma smashing 43 runs off 18 balls. However, losing regular wickets put them in a tough position. It was Niki Prasad, who kept her composure and guided the team to a thrilling last-ball finish, securing a two-wicket victory for Delhi Capitals.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 1 1 1 80 80* 0 59 135.59 - 1 - 13 0 2 A Gardner (GG-W) 1 1 1 79 79* 0 37 213.51 - 1 - 3 8 3 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 1 1 1 64 64* 0 27 237.03 - 1 - 7 4 4 EA Perry (RCB-W) 1 1 - 57 57 57 34 167.64 - 1 - 6 2 5 BL Mooney (GG-W) 1 1 - 56 56 56 42 133.33 - 1 - 8 0 6 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 1 1 - 43 43 43 18 238.88 - - - 7 2 7 H Kaur (MI-W) 1 1 - 42 42 42 22 190.9 - - - 4 3 8 NS Prasad (DC-W) 1 1 - 35 35 35 33 106.06 - - - 4 0 9 KS Ahuja (RCB-W) 1 1 1 30 30* 0 13 230.76 - - - 4 0 10 DJS Dottin (GG-W) 1 1 - 25 25 25 13 192.3 - - - 3 1

Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the standings with an unbeaten 80 runs against the Delhi Capitals, striking at a rate of 135.59. Ashleigh Gardner of Gujarat Giants drops to second place, having scored 79 runs at an impressive strike rate of 213.51. The RCB duo of Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry occupy the third and fourth positions, with scores of 64 and 57 runs, respectively. Beth Mooney of Gujarat follows in fifth, with 56 runs to her name.

Shafali Verma's valuable contribution earlier in the day earns her the sixth spot, with a total of 43 runs. Mumbai Indians' captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, is in seventh position following her partnership with Sciver-Brunt, having scored 42 runs. Niki Prasad, whose steady knock guided the Delhi Capitals to victory, takes the eighth spot with 35 runs at a strike rate of 106.06.

Kanika Ahuja's cameo of 30 runs from just 13 balls yesterday moves her to ninth place, boasting an exceptional strike rate of 230.76. The list concludes with Deandra Dottin of Gujarat, who has scored 25 runs.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 A Sutherland (DC-W) 1 1 19 3.1 - 34 3 3/34 11.33 10.73 6.33 - - 2 S Pandey (DC-W) 1 1 24 4 - 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 - - 3 AC Kerr (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 22 2 2/22 11 5.5 12 - - 4 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 1 1 24 4 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 6.25 12 - - 5 HK Matthews (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 31 2 2/31 15.5 7.75 12 - - 6 A Gardner (GG-W) 1 1 18 3 - 33 2 2/33 16.5 11 9 - - 7 S Sajana (MI-W) 1 1 6 1 - 10 1 1/10 10 10 6 - - 8 S Ismail (MI-W) 1 1 24 4 - 18 1 1/18 18 4.5 24 - - 9 KS Ahuja (RCB-W) 1 1 18 3 - 19 1 1/19 19 6.33 18 - - 10 M Mani (DC-W) 1 1 24 4 - 23 1 1/23 23 5.75 24 - -

Annabel Sutherland tops the chart following her match-winning performance, claiming three wickets that secured a victory for the Delhi Capitals. This marks the first three-wicket haul of the season. Shikha Pandey, her Delhi Capitals teammate, occupies second place with an economical spell, taking two wickets while conceding just 14 runs. Amelia Kerr follows closely after picking up two wickets in an earlier game, though Mumbai Indians were defeated in a thrilling last-ball finish.

Renuka Singh, along with Hayley Matthews and Ashleigh Gardner, have two wickets each. Gardner drops from second to sixth in the standings.

Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Kanika Ahuja, and Minnu Mani each have one wicket, proving to be highly economical and making valuable contributions to their teams, therefore closing the wicket-takers chart.

