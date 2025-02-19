WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after UPW vs DC (Updated) ft. Meg Lanning and Annabel Sutherland

On February 19, the Women’s Premier League saw the UP Warriorz face off against the Delhi Capitals at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The Capitals triumphed by seven wickets, securing their second victory of the tournament.

Ad

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals chose to bowl first. The UP Warriorz posted a challenging total of 166/7. Kiran Navgire top-scored with 51 runs off 27 balls, marking her first fifty of the season. Although, regular wickets hindered their progress, Shweta Sehrawat’s composed 37 off 33 balls and Chinelle Henry’s quickfire 33 off 15 balls lifted the team to a competitive total.

The Delhi bowlers were led by Marizanne Kapp, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, and Jess Jonassen, each taking one wicket, while Annabel Sutherland claimed two wickets.

Ad

Trending

In response, Delhi Capitals got off to a solid start, with Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning putting on a 65-run opening partnership. Lanning played a brilliant knock of 69 runs off 49 balls, hitting 12 boundaries. As the innings progressed, Annabel Sutherland (41* off 35) and Marizanne Kapp (29* off 17) combined for an unbroken 48-run partnership, guiding Delhi to a comfortable victory.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Gardner (GG-W) 3 3 1 141 79* 70.5 79 178.48 - 2 - 9 12 2 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 2 2 1 137 80* 137 98 139.79 - 2 - 24 0 3 MM Lanning (DC-W) 3* 3 - 101 69 33.66 87 116.09 - 1 - 18 0 4 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 2 2 - 90 81 45 54 166.66 - 1 - 12 3 5 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 2 2 2 75 64* 0 32 234.37 - 1 - 8 5 6 H Deol (GG-W) 3 3 2 75 34* 75 65 115.38 - - - 10 0 7 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 3* 3 - 69 43 23 35 197.14 - - 1 10 3 8 KP Navgire (UPW-W) 2* 2 - 66 51 33 35 188.57 - 1 - 9 3 9 DJS Dottin (GG-W) 3 3 1 65 33* 32.5 37 175.67 - - - 7 3 10 EA Perry (RCB-W) 2 2 1 64 57 64 47 136.17 - 1 - 6 2

Ad

Ashleigh Gardner continues to top the run-scoring charts with a total of 141 runs, boasting an impressive strike rate of 178.48. Nat Sciver-Brunt follows closely in second place, having accumulated 137 runs at a strike rate of 139.79.

Meg Lanning, with a brilliant 69-run performance earlier in the day against the UP Warriorz, moves up to third place, now with 101 runs at an average of 33.66. Smriti Mandhana holds the fourth position with 90 runs from two games at a strike rate of 166.66.

Ad

Richa Ghosh and her Indian teammate Harleen Deol occupy the fifth and sixth spots, both with 75 runs. Ghosh has a remarkable strike rate of 234.37, while Deol's strike rate stands at 115.38. Shafali Verma enters the table with 69 runs from three games, maintaining a strike rate of 197.14.

Kiran Navgire, after her first fifty of the season, takes the eighth position with 66 runs, though her efforts came in vain. Deandra Dottin, with 65 runs at an average of 32.5, occupies the ninth spot. Rounding out the table is Ellyse Perry, who has scored 64 runs from two games at a strike rate of 136.17.

Ad

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 HK Matthews (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 48 5 3/16 9.6 6 9.6 - - 2 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 2 2 48 8 - 48 5 3/23 9.6 6 9.6 - - 3 A Sutherland (DC-W) 3 3 55 9.1 - 78 5 3/34 15.6 8.5 11 - - 4 Priya Mishra (GG-W) 3 3 66 11 - 94 5 3/25 18.8 8.54 13.2 - - 5 AC Kerr (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 43 4 2/21 10.75 5.37 12 - - 6 G Wareham (RCB-W) 2 2 42 7 - 75 4 3/25 18.75 10.71 10.5 - - 7 A Gardner (GG-W) 3 3 60 10 - 93 4 2/33 23.25 9.3 15 - - 8 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 2 2 48 8 - 47 3 2/16 15.66 5.87 16 - - 9 KS Gautam (GG-W) 3 3 54 9 - 52 3 2/15 17.33 5.77 18 - - 10 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 64 3 2/26 21.33 8 16 - -

Ad

Hayley Mathews leads the wicket-taking charts following her standout bowling performance against the Gujarat Giants, where she claimed three wickets, bringing her total to five wickets at an economy rate of 6. Renuka Singh matches Mathews' tally, securing second place with five wickets as well.

Annabel Sutherland makes a significant jump from ninth to third, now having taken five wickets at an economy rate of 8.5. Priya Mishra of the Gujarat Giants also has five wickets from three matches, with an economy rate of 8.54.

Amelia Kerr occupies the fifth spot with four wickets, while Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner are tied with four wickets each, having economy rates of 10.75, 18.75, and 23.25, respectively. Sophie Ecclestone climbs to eighth place with three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.87. Kashvee Gautam and Nat Sciver-Brunt round out the table, occupying the ninth, and tenth positions, with strike rates of 18 and 16 respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️