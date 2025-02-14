WPL 2025 weather update: Vadodara weather report for February 14 for GG vs RCB match 

The much-awaited 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will get underway today (February 14). The first match will see defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Bengaluru is eager to pick up where they left off last season. Led by the charismatic Smriti Mandhana, RCB defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final to lift the trophy - the first in the franchise's history. They successfully chased down 114 runs with eight wickets and three balls to spare to secure the cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Giants, on the other hand, have been one of the underachievers in the WPL. They finished at the bottom of the points table in the last two seasons, returning with identical results of two wins in eight matches in both editions.

Led by Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, GG will look to perform better this season. They will rely heavily on Gardner, Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, and Deandra Dottin to deliver the goods for the team.

With a cracking WPL 2025 opener on the cards, fans may be curious about how the weather would pan out in Vadodara during match hours.

According to AccuWeather, conditions are expected to be pleasant with no chances of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to range between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius, but it will actually be slightly cooler due to low humidity levels, which are expected to be around 19 percent.

Additionally, there is no chance of rainfall, meaning a full 40-over game is likely. Dew is not expected to impact the match, according to the report.

"There are a lot of changes as a person in the last 2-3 years" - RCB captain Smriti Mandhana on her journey with RCB

Smriti Mandhana and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to begin their title defense with a win over the Gujarat Giants later tonight (February 14).

On the eve of the WPL 2025 opener, Mandhana looked back at her journey with RCB. She shared that it has been an enriching one that has evolved her as a person.

"Captaincy is one thing which at any moment you can think that you know it all, cricket teaches you a lot of things, which you think you knew it but every day is a new experience. So, from the first year to second year there was big shift in how I am," Mandhana told reporters via NDTV.

"More than being captain there are lot of changes as a person in the last 2-3 years in terms of my journey with RCB in WPL and the Indian team. So lot of things which I have learnt and still lot to learn. At any point anyone can't think that they are a complete player," she added.

