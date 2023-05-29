"Wri The Man Saha" - Fans laud Wriddhiman Saha for stepping up in an IPL final once again

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Wriddhiman Saha once again proved why he is such an asset to the defending champions as he played a handy knock of 54 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

Saha ensured GT got off to a flying start in the final and gave the other batters a great platform to launch from. This was his second 50+ score in an IPL final, having already scored a hundred for the Kings XI Punjab way back in the summit clash of the 2014 edition.

Fans on Twitter hailed Wriddhiman Saha for continuing to be an 'unsung hero' for the Titans. Here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #IPL2023 Superb knock from Saha. Has found the boundary just at the right junctures even in these middle-overs. What an asset he has been! #CSKvsGT Superb knock from Saha. Has found the boundary just at the right junctures even in these middle-overs. What an asset he has been! #CSKvsGT #IPL2023

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #GTvsCSK Wriddhiman Saha has played a leader's role here. Scored a well-calculated fifty in GT's biggest game of the season, the #IPL2023Finals . What a player. Wriddhiman Saha has played a leader's role here. Scored a well-calculated fifty in GT's biggest game of the season, the #IPL2023Finals . What a player. ❤️🔥 #GTvsCSK https://t.co/BWhuRpNkuv

Savage @arcomedys Wri The Man Saha. Big match player! 🫡 Wri The Man Saha. Big match player! 🫡 https://t.co/EwUIzSMhOw

What a shot! Wriddhiman Saha loves the big matches.What a shot! Wriddhiman Saha loves the big matches.👌What a shot! https://t.co/zTqzQWjFuy

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Every team has an unsung hero. For Gujarat it is Saha Every team has an unsung hero. For Gujarat it is Saha

#CSKvsGT Half - Century for Saha in another IPL Final Half - Century for Saha in another IPL Final 🔥🔥#CSKvsGT https://t.co/bHoNNR6D8N

115* for KXIP v KKR in 2014 Final

53* for GT v CSK in 2023 Final



#GTvCSK #IPL2023Final Wriddhiman Saha is the first player to score 50+ for 2 different teams in IPL finals.115* for KXIP v KKR in 2014 Final53* for GT v CSK in 2023 Final Wriddhiman Saha is the first player to score 50+ for 2 different teams in IPL finals. 115* for KXIP v KKR in 2014 Final53* for GT v CSK in 2023 Final#GTvCSK #IPL2023Final https://t.co/2bFtBKC3s1

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty by Wriddhiman Saha!



Saha has a century and a fifty in the IPL Finals - the big match player! Fifty by Wriddhiman Saha!Saha has a century and a fifty in the IPL Finals - the big match player! https://t.co/J4sE0O5dqf

Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan help GT post a mammoth 214/4

All eyes were on Shubman Gill ahead of the final and he began in a stellar fashion, scoring boundaries almost at will in the powerplay. An MS Dhoni special stumping was needed to send back the in-form opener.

While Chennai might have thought that it would slow down the run-scoring from GT, it wasn't to be as Saha and Sai Sudharsan decided to up the ante after a few sighters in the middle overs. Sudharsan decided to shift gears further once Saha was dismissed and just tore into the CSK bowling attack.

The young southpaw scored a sensational 96 and some lusty blows from skipper Hardik Pandya helped the defending champions post a mammoth 214/4 in their 20 overs. It will take an incredible effort from CSK to hunt down what would be the highest target set in the history of IPL finals.

The powerplay will be crucial for the Men In Yellow and they will need their openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad to fire. Gujarat will know that a few early wickets could put them in the driver's seat to win the game.

