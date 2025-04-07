Yash Dayal knocks over Rohit Sharma for 17 with a beautiful inswinger after back-to-back fours in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Yash Dayal knocked Rohit Sharma over in the IPL 2025 clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7. The left-arm pacer castled the MI opener after being punished for back-to-back boundaries.
The dismissal came in the second over of MI’s run chase. Yash bowled a brilliant inswinger that came in sharply as Rohit attempted to play a drive. The ball sneaked between his bat and pad and crashed into the middle and leg stump. With the scalp, Dayal provided the first breakthrough for RCB, with the scoreboard reading 21.
This was the fourth consecutive failure for Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025. The 37-year-old has returned with scores of 0, 8, 13, and 17 (today). Notably, he missed the previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a knee injury.
MI lose openers early in 223-run chase against RCB in IPL 2025 encounter
MI have lost openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, as Josh Hazlewood joined Yash Dayal in the wickets tally for RCB in the IPL 2025 clash.
At the time of writing, Mumbai were 39/2 after 4.1 overs, with Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.
Asked to bat first, RCB put up 221/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored for the visitors, scoring 67 runs off 42 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries. Skipper Rajat Patidar led by example, smashing 64 off 32 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 200, smashing four maximums and five boundaries.
Jitesh Sharma and Devdutt Padikkal also chipped in with unbeaten 40 (19) and 37 (22), respectively.
Captain Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult starred with the ball for Mumbai, returning with two wickets apiece, while Vignesh Puthur scalped one.
RCB will look to return to winning ways after losing to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous game, their first defeat in IPL 2025 after back-to-back wins. MI are also searching for a victory after suffering a defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game. It was their third loss in four games of the 2025 season.
