“Ye bhi mera ground hai” - Delhi Capitals share appreciation post for batting star after DC thump LSG in IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) shared an appreciation post for star batter KL Rahul after they thumped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday, April 22. DC beat LSG by eight wickets at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
KL Rahul scored an unbeaten half-century to help Delhi Capitals chase down a target of 160 in just 17.5 overs. The right-hander made 57 not out of 42 balls, including three fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 135.71. This is his second half-century of this season.
Rahul has now scored 312 runs from seven games at an average of 62.40 and a strike-rate of 152.19. The franchise put up a post on X (formerly Twitter), appreciating Rahul.
"Ye bhi mera ground hai (This is also my ground)," they captioned the post with a picture of Rahul in DC colors.
The picture also read 'Mehfil bhi humaari Aur Jeet bhi', which translates to 'the gathering is ours and so is the win'.
Notably, KL Rahul was the captain of LSG and played three seasons with them before being released after the 2024 season.
Delhi Capitals bounce back to continue dominant run in IPL 2025
Delhi Capitals had lost their previous game against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. However, they bounced back with a thumping win over Lucknow Super Giants.
With this win, they hold on to their second position on the table. DC currently have six wins and 12 points from eight games. They had won all of their first four matches before facing their first defeat in the fifth game against the Mumbai Indians.
Although they have two wins and as many defeats from their last four games, they have maintained their position on the table. They are now a step closer to sealing their qualification for the playoffs.
Considering 16 points for qualification, they need just two more wins from their remaining six matches to ensure their spot in the top four. However, Delhi Capitals will be aiming to finish in the top two.
They will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their next match on Sunday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS